Call of Duty: Vanguard
Pop Culture News

‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ Worldwide Reveal Set For August 19th!

Activision has official announced Call of Duty: Vanguard. At 10:30 AM Pacific Time on August 19, the Battle of Verdansk will begin in Call of Duty®: Warzone. Those who join the battle will experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard live in-game.

Check out the official Vanguard See them Rise” teaser trailer here:

Fans can head to the Call of Duty blog for additional Vanguard reveal intel: https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2021/08/See-Them-Rise

