Candlebox Releases New Single “All Down Hill from Here”

Seattle multi-platinum rock band Candlebox releases “All Down Hill from Here,” a new single from their upcoming album,Wolves. Vocalist Kevin Martin co-wrote the song with Christopher Thorne of Blind Melon. The inspiration behind the song came from the two long-time friends musing on the fleeting nature of fame. Martin says, “It can be challenging to be an artist who has enjoyed great success, and then down the line, still has great fans, but never really achieves that great success again. A lot of our friends in bands are in that position now. It’s a story I think a lot of people can relate to, not only musicians. Like the boxer who’s on his last legs, he still has an opportunity. You really can’t count anyone out.”

Stream “All Down Hill from Here” here: https://orcd.co/qqaqjx9

Wolves is Candlebox’s seventh studio album and drops worldwide on September 17, 2021, on Pavement Entertainment. The album will be available on all formats (CD, vinyl, and through digital outlets). Working with producer Dean Dichoso in Los Angeles’ legendary Henson Studios for Wolves, Martin’s goals included creating a different record for Candlebox, which givesWolves a fresh modernity in terms of sound and explores new territory.

Two songs from Wolves, “Let Me Down Easy” and “My Weakness,” are available to stream now. “Let Me Down Easy” is an aggro, blues-based rocker with a booming bass and edgy guitar riffing, co-written with old Seattle pal Peter Cornell, Chris Cornell’s older brother. “My Weakness” is a love song that melds the honesty of Bryan Adam’s “Summer of 69” and passion of Springsteen’s “Born to Run.”

Stream both songs and pre-save Wolves here: https://orcd.co/wolves

Candlebox Tour Dates

9/3 – Pryor Creek, OK – Rocklahoma

9/4 – Houston, TX – KTBZ Buzzfest – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/5 – Dallas, TX – KEGL’s BFD at Dos Equis Pavilion

9/7 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

9/9 – Wantagh, NY – South Shore Music Hall

9/10 – Newark, NJ – WDHA Rocks the Rock – Prudential Center

9/11 – Harrisburg, PA – Whitaker Center

9/12 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

9/14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

9/15 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

9/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

918 – Detroit, MI – WRIF RIFF Fest/50th Anniversary – DTE Amp

9/19 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

9/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Vogue

9/22 – Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre

9/24 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

9/25 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

9/27 – Columbia, SC – The Senate (formerly Music Farm)

9/28 – Savannah, GA – Victory North

9/30 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

10/1 – Orange Park, FL – Rock the Box Charity Show for St. Michaels Soldiers

10/2 – Tampa, FL – WXTB 98 ROCK FEST – Amalie Arena

10/3 – Fort Meyers, FL – The Ranch

10/5 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City Music Hall

10/7 – N. Augusta, SC – SRP Park

10/8 – Fort Walton Beach, FL – The Gulf on Okaloosa Island

10/9 – Orlando, FL – WJRR Earthday Birthday – Tinker Field

10/10 – Dothan, AL – The Plant

10/14 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec

10/15 – Waco, TX – The Backyard

10/16 – Cedar Park, TX – The Haute Spot

10/17 – Lubbock, TX – Cook’s Garage Lubbock

10/19 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

10/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

10/23 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

11/5 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile (Original Lineup)

11/6 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre (Original Lineup)

For more information, visit:

Official Website: http://www.candleboxrocks.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/candlebox

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/candlebox/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candlebox

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.