Shout! Studios Unveils Trailer and Poster Art For ‘Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster’

Shout! Studios has announced today their acquisition of North American distribution rights to BORIS KARLOFF: THE MAN BEHIND THE MONSTER. This captivating new documentary sheds light on William Henry Pratt (better known by his stage name, Boris Karloff) as Hollywood’s master of menace, as well as his films, his legend and the fears that haunted him through his life. Abramorama will release the film in theaters on September 17th.

Karloff is best known for his role as “The Monster” in the classic horror films Frankenstein (1931), Bride of Frankenstein (1935) and Son of Frankenstein (1939). This documentary examines his extraordinary 60-year career in the entertainment industry, as well as his continuing influence as a horror icon.

Directed by Thomas Hamilton (Leslie Howard: The Man Who Gave a Damn) and co-produced and co-written by Ron MacCloskey, the film provides a riveting depiction of Karloff and the genre he helped define through exclusive interviews with his daughter, Sarah Karloff, and filmmakers he influenced, including Peter Bogdanovich, Guillermo del Toro, Christopher Plummer, John Landis, Roger Corman and Kevin Brownlow. The film also features the original song “Frankenstein’s Lament” by famed jazz bassist Jay Leonhart.

“In Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster, audiences will be taken on a journey through Boris Karloff’s life and career. They will discover the secrets of the man, the struggles and triumphs of his career, as well as the surprising twists it took, and hear direct testimony from the man himself and those who were closest,” stated director Thomas Hamilton. “Additionally, we chart the rise of one of the most durable of Hollywood genres, the horror film, and provide fresh perspectives on the peculiar power that these films retain, 90 years after they were made.”

“Thomas and Ron have done a first-class job of telling the story of Boris Karloff’s life. I was a ‘monster kid’–my brother and I were obsessed with them, Frankenstein and The Mummy most of all–so I consider it a privilege and high honor to help bring Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster out into the world,” said Abramorama’s CEO, Richard Abramowitz.

“The timing seems perfect to release a documentary about the heralded actor Boris Karloff. His legacy continues to grow and in keeping with Shout! Studios’ focus in perpetuating such legacies, we are thrilled to introduce this documentary to an audience that can once again celebrate Mr. Karloff’s iconic status,” said Mark Balsam from Shout! Studios.

BORIS KARLOFF: THE MAN BEHIND THE MONSTER (USA, approximately 90 minutes, English). Voltage Films LTD Tribute Promotions & Abramorama in Association with Shout! Studios “Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster.” Sara Karloff, Guillermo del Toro, Ron Perlman, Stefanie Powers, Christopher Plummer, Peter Bogdanovich, John Landis, Lee Grant, Joe Dante, Roger Corman, Norman Jewison, David J. Skal, Gregory W. Mank. Narration by Michael Jarmus. Music by Laura Forrest Hay. Original Song by Jay Leonart. Edited by Anuree de Silva. Director of Photography Bruce Heinsius. Post-Production by TVC Soho. Sound Mixing by Stephen O’Toole. Coloring by Marty Webb. Online Editing by Ian Mander. Executive Produced by Eric Bond Hutton, Tracy Jenkins, Richard Abramowitz. Produced by Thomas Hamilton, Ron MacCloskey. Script by Ron MacCloskey & Thomas Hamilton. Directed by Thomas Hamilton. An Abramorama and Shout! Studios theatrical release.

