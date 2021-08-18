‘American Psycho’ 4K Steelbook Release Coming Exclusively To Best Buy In October!

One of the greatest cult classics of our time, AMERICAN PSYCHO, is getting an epic 4K UHD Steelbook release this Fall! American Psycho is slated to drop on October 5th on 4K Ultra HD™ Steelbook from Lionsgate — exclusively at Best Buy. This release features all new artwork from artist Justin Erickson with a the suggested retail price of $27.99. Pre-Order the steelbook at this location – https://bit.ly/AmericanPsychoSB

Synopsis: From acclaimed director Mary Harron and staring Christian Bale in his career-making performance as Patrick Bateman, comes the exciting re-release of the unhinged cult-classic AMERICAN PSYCHO. American Psycho arrives October 5th on 4K Ultra HD™ Steelbook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) is a Wall Street yuppie, obsessed with success, status, and style, with a stunning fiancée (Reese Witherspoon). He is also a psychotic killer who rapes, murders, and dismembers both strangers and acquaintances without provocation or purpose. Based on the controversial novel, the film offers a sharp satire to the dark side of yuppie culture in the ‘80s, while setting forth a vision that is both terrifying and chilling.

4K AND BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

Deleted Scenes with Optional Director Commentary

American Psycho: From Book To Screen (4K Only)

The ‘80s Downtown

Audio Commentary with Director Mary Harron (Recorded in 2018 – 4K Only)

Audio Commentary with Writer Guinevere Turner

