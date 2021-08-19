Iron Maiden Release Brand New Track “Stratego” From Upcoming Album ‘Senjutsu’

Legendary rockers Iron Maiden are back with a vengeance! “Stratego” is the second track from Maiden’s long-awaited, 17th studio album, Senjutsu which is being released globally on September 3rd. It’s one of two songs on the 10 track, 82 minutes long album written by guitarist Janick Gers and founder member/ bassist Steve Harris. Recorded back in 2019 again at Guillaume Tell studios in Paris, the track was produced by Kevin ‘Caveman’ Shirley & co-produced by Steve Harris.

Listen to “Stratego” on your favorite streaming platform. To pre-order/pre-save Senjutsu go to https://ironmaiden.lnk.to/Senjutsu

For Senjutsu – loosely translated as ‘tactics & strategy,’ the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Steve Harris. With a running time of a little under 82 minutes, Senjutsu, like their previous record The Book Of Souls, will be a double CD/Triple vinyl album.

You can check out the video ‘The Making Of Senjutsu’ which was issued last week here:

And the brand new SFX version of the spectacular video for the album’s first single “The Writing On The Wall” which was released earlier this week here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ouNrpm0zRWg.

The full ‘Senjutsu’ tracklisting is:

Senjutsu (8:20) Smith/Harris Stratego (4:59) Gers/Harris The Writing On The Wall (6:13) Smith/Dickinson Lost In A Lost World (9:31) Harris Days Of Future Past (4:03) Smith/Dickinson The Time Machine (7:09) Gers/Harris Darkest Hour (7:20) Smith/Dickinson Death Of The Celts (10:20) Harris The Parchment (12:39) Harris Hell On Earth (11:19) Harris

Senjutsu will be released on the following formats and available to pre-order/pre-save from Wednesday July 21st at www.ironmaiden.com:

Standard 2CD Digipak

Deluxe 2CD Book Format

Deluxe heavyweight 180G Triple Black Vinyl

Special Edition Triple Silver And Black Marble Vinyl (Details to follow)

Special Edition Triple Red and Black Marble Vinyl (Details to follow)

Super Deluxe Boxset featuring CD, Blu Ray and Exclusive Memorabilia

Digital album [streaming and download]

ABOUT IRON MAIDEN:

IRON MAIDEN have over 100 million record sales, more than 2000 live performances in 63 countries, millions of fans worldwide and 16 top class studio albums already under their belts – the most recent of which was 2015’s The Book Of Souls, their first ever double studio album and most successful chart-wise to date, debuting at #1 in over 43 countries. The band has in recent years extended its legacy in a couple of other areas of particular interest to them: their own award-winning beer, Trooper, which with global sales now surpassing 30million pints, is widely acknowledged as the most successful international British beer launch of the past twenty years with Cheshire family brewers Robinsons. And also, a mobile game entitled Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast – a free to play, fantasy RPG where players combat the legions of darkness across time and space as the band’s iconic figurehead ‘Eddie’. In Summer 2022 the band are due to resume the final leg of their Legacy Of The Beast world tour which began in 2018 and has since been taken around the world, playing to almost two million fans to date.

