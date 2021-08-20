Stone Temple Pilots Reveal Dates For Fall 2021 Solo Headline Tour

Stone Temple Pilots has announced a series of headline shows, following their co-headline tour with Bush. The first official date of the solo tour begins October 9 in Chattanooga during the Bush co-headline tour, and starts up again October 18 in Wichita, KS.

Tickets on sale today, Friday August 20 @ 10:00am local time. To purchase tickets, visit www.stonetemplepilots.com

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS 2021 SOLO HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

10/9 Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre*

10/18 Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion**

10/20 Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club 5**

10/22 Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center**

10/23 East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt**

10/26 Covington, KY @ Madison Theater**

10/27 Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center**

10/29 Waterloo, NY @The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino**

10/30 Middletown, NY @ Orange County Fair Speedway Arena**

10/31 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount***

11/2 Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater**

11/3 Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live**

11/5 Worcester, MA @ The Palladium**

11/6 Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino**

11/7 Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak**

11/9 Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live***

*with Devora

**with Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

***support TBA

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS AND BUSH 2021 CO-HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

9/30 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre*

10/1 El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center*^

10/3 Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

10/5 New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square*

10/6 Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

10/8 Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park**+

10/11 Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater**

10/12 Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre**

10/14 Quapaw, OK @ Downstream Casino**

10/15 Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheatre**

10/17 Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre (KATT Radio Show)**+

$20 tickets available except where noted:

*with Black Map

**with Devora

^Free admission show

+Promo tickets starting at $25

About Stone Temple Pilots

With over 70 million albums sold, Stone Temple Pilots roared on to the scene in 1992 with their raucous debut, Core. A breakout success, the album peaked #3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and dominated radio waves with hits like “Sex Type Thing,” “Wicked Garden,” and the Grammy-Award winning smash single, “Plush.” STP quickly distinguished themselves as a band beholden to no trend. Boasting the inimitable riffs of guitarist Dean DeLeo, the propulsive rhythm section of bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz, and the charismatic baritone of frontman Scott Weiland, STP ruled airways, video playlists and charts alike over their legendary career. The band released their latest studio album, Perdida in 2020 with new lead singer, Jeff Gutt. Paste magazine described Perdida as the most sonically rich experience that Stone Temple Pilots have offered fans to date. www.stonetemplepilots.com

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.