Myles Kennedy Releases Music Video For “A Thousand Words”

With his solo band starting their first tour in over 30 months this September, Myles Kennedy is releasing another music video from his chart-topping sophomore release The Ides Of March. The video for “A Thousand Words” finds Myles reconnecting with director Stefano Bertelli (Alter Bridge’s “Native Son”/Myles Kennedy’s “In Stride” video) for another animated masterpiece. The video shows Myles reflecting on life at an open grave as he sings the thought-provoking lyrics “Cause in times like these, we must live and learn.” The video for “A Thousand Words” can be seen below:

It was recently announced that Myles Kennedy will head out on The Ides Of March Tour. The 15-date tour will kick off on September 7thin St. Petersburg, FL and make stops in Atlanta, GA; Des Moines, IA; Nashville, TN; and New York, NY among others before it wraps up in Baltimore, MD on October 2nd. They will also be part of the Foothills Festival in Jasper, AL on September 11th and the Adelphia Music Hall Summer Concert Series in Marietta, OH on October 1st. These shows will include the full trio that recorded the sophomore album The Ides Of March – drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier – on the road as well. All shows are on sale now and more information on tickets/VIP packages for all dates can be found at www.myleskennedy.com.

Myles Kennedy released his latest album The Ides Of March via Napalm Records in May. The album received critical acclaim and created another career benchmark for the musician. The Ides Of March achieved numerous chart recognitions, including #1 spots in 3 different countries – including #1 Billboard Top Current Hard Music (United States), #1 Official Rock & Metal Albums (UK), #1 Official Independent Album Chart (UK) and #1 Hard Music Albums (Canada). The Ides Of March saw 4 different tracks released to the public, including the debut single “In Stride,” album-opener “Get Along,” the title track and longest song on the album “The Ides Of March” and the pensive ballad “Love Rain Down.” The Ides Of March was produced by longtime collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette and can be ordered here: https://smarturl.it/MK-TheIdesOfMarch.

About Myles Kennedy:

At this point, Myles Kennedy’s voice precedes him. Certainly, it courses through six chart-topping albums from gold-selling rock juggernaut Alter Bridge, three records with Slash and The Conspirators, two albums from The Mayfield Four, his 2018 solo debut Year of the Tiger, and guest appearances for everyone from Disturbed and Halestorm to Gov’t Mule, Sevendust, Mark Morton and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. For as much as he remains renowned for his skyscraping timbre and earth-quaking bluesy wail, his musicianship also encompasses eloquent songcraft, thoughtful cinematic arrangements, and, of course, dynamic guitar fireworks as explosive as his astounding vocal range. Myles Kennedy burst on the music scene in 1990, but it wasn¹t until 1995, through his band The Mayfield Four, that he gained some notoriety. It was when the Mayfield Four toured opening for hitmakers Creed that Myles Kennedy would meet Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips. This meeting would eventually lead to the formation of Alter Bridge, the band that would become Myles’ calling card to the world. In 2008, the legacy of Myles Kennedywas circling the music industry and eventually found its way to members of Led Zeppelin. A now legendary story, Myles was asked to jam with Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Jason Bonham for a potential project that never materialized. In 2009, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash was working on a solo project and tapped Myles Kennedy to do vocals on two songs on that release. That partnership would lead to Myles becoming the vocalist for his other rock band, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. This relationship would also lead to Myles Kennedy singing for the iconic Guns N’ Roses at their Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2012 after band founder Axl Rose was unable to attend. Through Myles’ various projects, he has appeared on The Tonight Show; Jimmy Kimmel Live; Conan; has had music used by the WWE, Major League Baseball and NASCAR to name a few; and appeared in the motion picture Rock Star. 2018 marked a new chapter in Myles’ career when he released his long-awaited debut solo album, Year Of The Tiger, to critical and commercial success. With his new solo album, The Ides Of March, Myles Kennedy showcases the talent that has made him one of the premier frontmen of modern music today.

