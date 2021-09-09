ICE NINE KILLS Release ‘Resident Evil’ Inspired Single “RAINY DAY”

Slashercore outfit, Ice Nine Kills have continued the roll out of their highly anticipated new album ‘The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood’ (out October 15th via Fearless Records) today with the release of brand new track and official music video for “Rainy Day”. The new track is inspired by hugely popular video game/movie franchise, Resident Evil and the cinematic, zombie-filled video features Horror icon Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses), legendary character actor Ricky Dean Logan (Freddy’s Dead, Seinfeld, Back To The Future II)

Ash Costello (New Years Day), James A. Janisse + Chelsea Rebecca creators of the wildly popular Dead Meat James “Kill Count” Youtube series. Stream the track here and watch the official music video below.

Ice Nine Kills frontman and driving creative force, Spencer Charnas shares: “In the latest slice from our upcoming album, ‘Welcome To Horrorwood’, we pay tribute to the zombified world of, ‘RESIDENT EVIL.’ Brutal and Bouncy, “Rainy Day” takes you on an intense journey to find what’s really creeping in the dark…”

“Rainy Day” follows the release of previous singles ‘Assault & Batteries‘ follows the release of “Hip To Be Scared“, the first single from ‘The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood’, that paid homage to the Bret Easton Ellis classic, ‘American Psycho’. The two tracks combined have already clocked up 5.3 million streams with 2.32 million YouTube views.

‘The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood’ Track Listing:

1. Opening Night…

2. Welcome To Horrorwood

3. A Rash Decision

4. Assault & Batteries

5. The Shower Scene

6. Funeral Derangements

7. Rainy Day

8. Hip To Be Scared (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

9. Take Your Pick (feat. Corpsegrinder)

10. The Box (feat. Brandon Saller of Atreyue & Ryan Kirby of Fit For A King)

11. F.L.Y. (feat. Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail)

12. Wurst Vacation

13. Ex-Mørtis

14. Farewell II Flesh

Like the undead slashers celebrated in their songs, Ice Nine Kills return with The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood, a sequel of gruesome movie-sized proportion to their No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, The Silver Scream. Welcome to Horrorwood carves out a fresh, bloody homage to the VHS celluloid classics that possessed singer Spencer Charnas at an early age, with a devilish new twist.

Drew Fulk (Motionless In White, Dance Gavin Dance, Pop Evil) produced The Silver Scream and returned for Welcome to Horrorwood. Album guests include Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach), George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher (Cannibal Corpse), Brandon Saller (Atreyu), Ryan Kirby (Fit For A King), and Buddy Nielsen (Senses Fail). The album mixes the melodies, riffs, and wit that are the band’s signature, as heard in the Top 10 Mainstream Rock single “A Grave Mistake” and Top 20 hit “Savages.”

Dan Sugarman (guitar), Ricky Armellino (guitar), Patrick Galante (drums), and Joe Occhuiti (bass) are the current co-conspirators behind Charnas, who founded the band as a teen in the early 2000s. Decadent, devious, and fiercely insane, Ice Nine Kills celebrate pop culture’s darkest edges, mining a cinephile library’s worth of iconic horror on The Silver Scream and The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood. The creative marriage made in hell of music and fiction began in earnest with the Top 5 Hard Rock album, Every Trick in the Book, which brought the previous three records’ themes to new levels.

The band’s synergy of music and lifestyle draws favorable comparisons to Slipknot and Rob Zombie. Visionary trailblazers and multimedia raconteurs, INK built a thrilling world for a growing legion of devoted true believers, with theatrical shows, high-concept videos, and inventive band-to-fan communion. Their wildly creative output has seen the become recent recipients of the prestigious Clio Award for Music Marketing for their “Merry Axe-mas” mobile game and their live streaming event from October 2020, The Silver Stream be nominated for 5 awards at this year’s Horror Hound Film Festival Awards in the categories of Judges Choice, Best Sound, Best Supporting Performance, Best Cinematography and Best Feature. With 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 4 million career streams, a combined social media reach of over 950k, over 72 million views on YouTube, the band are firmly cemented as one of modern metal’s most vicious forces.

Obsessed with all things horror, video games, comics and vinyl, Dylan has been surrounded by all things geek culture since birth. Along with writing for Icon Versus Icon he’s also the co-host for the year long Christmas podcast, “Christmas 365”. “No wimps. No False Metal.”