‘Hacksaw Ridge’ 4K Steelbook From Lionsgate To Hit Best Buy Exclusively On November 2nd!

From Oscar®-winning director Mel Gibson (1995, Braveheart), and starring Andrew Garfield in his Oscar®-nominated performance (2016, Actor in a Leading Role) comes the inspiring tale of wartime heroism: Hacksaw Ridge.

Hacksaw Ridge arrives November 2nd on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. The film tells the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield) who, in Okinawa during the bloodiest battle of WWII, saved 75 men without firing or carrying a gun. He was the only American soldier in WWII to fight on the front lines without a weapon, as he believed that while the war was justified, killing was nevertheless wrong. As an army medic, he single-handedly evacuated the wounded from behind enemy lines, braved fire while tending to soldiers, was wounded by a grenade, and hit by snipers. Doss was the first conscientious objector to ever earn the Congressional Medal of Honor. Featuring all-new artwork from artist Krzysztof Domaradzki, Hacksaw Ridge will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook at Best Buy for the suggested retail price of $27.99.

Pre-order link: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/hacksaw-ridge-steelbook-includes-digital-copy-4k-ultra-hd-blu-ray-blu-ray-only–best-buy/6479727.p?skuId=6479727

4K AND BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

Deleted Scenes

Veterans Day Greeting with Mel Gibson

Theatrical Trailer

The Soul of War: Making Hacksaw Ridge – a comprehensive documentary detailing the making of the film, including the real-life people and story, casting, filming, special effects, stunts, and interviews from Mel Gibson, Andrew Garfield, and more

