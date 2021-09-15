Comedy Central To Be The New Home of ‘Seinfeld’ On Cable Starting In October

Comedy Central is the new linear home of Seinfeld in a deal with MTV Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television. Beginning October 1, 2021, the full library of all 180 Seinfeld episodes will leave its long-time home on TBS and start airing on Comedy Central. The festivus-ivities start with the top favorite episodes as voted on by the fans in a countdown stunt on Saturday, October 9 with the series to begin airing on Comedy Central on Monday, October 11.

An Emmy and Golden Globe-winner for Best Comedy Series, Seinfeld stars Jerry Seinfeld as a stand-up comedian whose life in New York City is made even more chaotic by his quirky group of friends who join him in wrestling with life’s most perplexing, yet often trivial questions. Co-starring are Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Jerry’s ex-girlfriend and current platonic pal, Elaine Benes; Michael Richards as Jerry’s eccentric neighbor, Kramer; and Jason Alexander as George Costanza, Jerry’s neurotic hard-luck best friend.

Seinfeld is a West/Shapiro Production in association with Castle Rock Entertainment. Seinfeld was created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld and executive produced by Larry David, George Shapiro & Howard West. Seinfeld is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.