Dave Chappelle’s “Untitled” Documentary To Screen at Hollywood Bowl On October 7th!

For one night only, Chappelle will screen his ‘untitled’ documentary at the Hollywood Bowl. The film is produced by Dave Chappelle and produced and directed by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (American Factory). The movie provides a glimpse into the challenges facing a rural village in Ohio during the early days of the pandemic. The night will also feature special stand-up and musical performances from Chappelle and friends.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 7th at The Hollywood Bowl/ Tickets on sale starting Saturday, September 18th at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com.

No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. All guests are encouraged to print their tickets in advance to ensure a smooth entry process. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.

ABOUT DAVE CHAPPELLE

Dave Chappelle is an American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor. Recognized as one of the greatest comedians of all time, Chappelle was awarded the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2019. Chappelle’s work in stand-up comedy, writing, producing, and acting has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series, Chappelle’s Show, guest appearances on Saturday Night Live, and his comedy specials, most recently earning his fifth Emmy Awards in 2021. In audio content, Chappelle has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, 2018 through 2020. In 2017, Netflix cited Dave Chappelle: Collection 1 as the most-viewed comedy special ever on their network.

ABOUT PILOT BOY PRODUCTIONS

Pilot Boy Productions, founded in 1992 by comedian and actor Dave Chappelle, is a film and television production company dedicated to producing thought-provoking, cutting edge and award-winning television, concert films and live events. Chappelle jokes the name “Pilot Boy” comes from the numerous pitches he made to television executives in his younger days. “I’d walk thru the door and say, ‘Here comes Pilot Boy!’” Since then, Chappelle has self-produced six nominated and award winning concert films and recently signed deals with both Netflix and Luminary to produce content for their streaming platforms.

ABOUT JULIA REICHERT & STEVEN BOGNAR

Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar are Academy Award and Primetime Emmy–?winning documentarians based in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Their films include Oscar winner American Factory ????,9to5: The Story of a Movement, A Lion in the House and the Oscar nominated The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant. Reichert’s films Union Maids and Seeing Red: Stories of American Communists were both nominated for Academy Awards. Her film Growing Up Female is the first film of the modern women’s liberation movement, and has been named to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. Celebrating over 50 years in filmmaking, Reichert is co-founder of the filmmaker’s distribution cooperative New Day Films, a US film distribution company that provides movies directly to schools, unions, and community groups. Partners in life and film, Bognar and Reichert have taught film and social documentary at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio and at American University in Washington, D.C.

DISCLAIMER: Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. and/or Dave Chappelle own all rights in the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches (the “Materials”), delivered during his performance. The Materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim (the “Use”), in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Any Use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. is strictly prohibited and shall be subject to all available legal remedies, whether in equity or at law at the cost of anyone who violates this prohibition.

