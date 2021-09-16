Death From Above 1979 Release Amazon Original Cover of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'”

Death from Above 1979, made up of Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F. Keeler, released a brand-new, Amazon Original cover of Journey’s iconic hit, “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Available only on Amazon Music, the song finds the Toronto duo taking on one of Journey’s most well-known and revered songs and putting a characteristically ferocious DFA spin on the track. Fans can hear the track now on Rock Scene, Amazon Music’s home for the most exciting new rock music from around the world.

“We made a kind of witchy version of the song that would make Steve Perry magically join Journey again,” said Sebastien Grainger of Death From Above 1979.

Listen to Death from Above 1979 – “Don’t Stop Believing” (Amazon Original) here:

https://amzn.to/DFA1979

Earlier this year, Death From Above 1979 released their highly anticipated fourth studio album, Is 4 Lovers. To record this album, the pair locked themselves away for several weeks in a single room basement in Los Angeles’s Highland Park to see what would happen and eventually emerged with the purest distillation yet of the power, precision and nuanced personality at the heart of DFA’s unique and influential vision. Written, recorded, produced and mastered by the duo, their fourth album was born, and DFA has never sounded more assuredly like itself than it does on Is 4 Lovers.

To support the album, Death from Above 1979 will embark on an expansive North American tour, with dates in March and April 2022. Full tour dates, including the band’s planned 2021 festival appearances, can be found below.

DFA roared out of Toronto with the uncompromising one-two punch of 2002’s fuzz-bomb EP Heads Up and 2004’s epochal debut album You’re a Woman, I’m a Machine, complete with a North American arena tour with Nine Inch Nails and Queens of the Stone Age, before deciding mid-tour to part ways due to the strain of constantly touring.

Almost a decade later, the rekindled DFA fireworks lit stages around the world a blaze – amassing a posse of fans so passionate they incited a genuine, barricade-smashing riot at Austin’s Beauty Bar at the 2011 South by Southwest festival. Playing Lollapalooza, Coachella, Glastonbury, Reading / Leeds, Osheaga, Lowlands and more, DFA continued to take the world by storm. Their second album, The Physical World (2014) took a No. 3 spot on the Canadian Billboard album chart and peaked at No. 28 on the U.S. Hot 200, not to mention No. 3 and No. 7 spots on Billboard’s Top Alternative and Top Rock registries, respectively. Arriving at No. 20 on the Canadian Billboard album chart, DFA’s scorching 2017 outing, Outrage! Is Now, prompted Pitchfork to remark that “Death From Above now sounds more vital than ever.”

Fans can hear Death from Above 1979’s cover of “Don’t Stop Believin’” on the Rock Scene playlist, or by simply asking, “Alexa play the Amazon Original song from Death from Above 19790” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

2021 TOUR DATES

September 17 – St John’s, NL – Iceberg Alley

September 19 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival

September 21 – Garden Grove, CA – Garden AMP

2022 TOUR DATES

March 5 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

March 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

March 7 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

March 9 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

March 10 – Ottawa, ON – Bronson Centre

March 12 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

March 13 – Guelph, ON – Guelph Concert Theatre

March 15 – London, ON – London Concert Theatre

March 16 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

March 17 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

March 19 – Chicago, IL – Metro

March 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

March 21 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

March 23 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

March 24 – Edmonton, AB – Midway

March 26 – Victoria, BC – Capital Ballroom

March 27 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

March 29 – Tacoma, WA – Fawcett Hall

March 30 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir

April 1 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

April 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

April 3 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.