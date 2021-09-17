The Pretty Reckless Debut Video For Acoustic Version of “Only Love Can Save Me Now”

The Pretty Reckless have released a new video for the acoustic version of their latest hit single “Only Love Can Save Me Now.” Check it out below!

“It’s always tricky to do an acoustic version of songs that rely heavily on guitar riffs,” says singer Taylor Momsen. “With ‘Only Love Can Save Me Now,’ we were pleasantly surprised by how it translated. Someday, I’d like to make a whole acoustic record of our songs.”

The song is available for purchase and to stream here.

TPR previously teamed up with Rolling Stone to premiere the official video for “Only Love Can Save Me Now“ (Feat. Matt Cameron + Kim Thayil). The visual features the Soundgarden legends, as well. Watch it here. The song is currently perched at No. 2 on the rock radio charts.

The track appears on the band’s acclaimed new album Death By Rock And Roll, out now via Fearless Records. Upon release, the record topped multiple sales charts — including Billboard’s Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music, and Digital Charts. The record also yielded two back-to-back No. 1 singles — “Death By Rock And Roll” and “And So It Went” (Feat. Tom Morello) topped the charts this year. The band has tallied six No. 1 singles at the rock format throughout its career.

ABOUT THE PRETTY RECKLESS:

The Pretty Reckless formed in New York City during 2008, and the musicians and late producer Kato Khandwala initially made waves with their 2010 debut ?Light Me Up?. After countless gigs, the band returned with? Going To Hell? in 2014. Not only did the record crash the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200, but it also ignited three #1 hits — the Platinum-certified “Heaven Knows” (the biggest rock song of 2014), “Fucked Up World,” and “Follow Me Down” — a feat that had not been accomplished by a female-fronted group since The Pretenders in 1984. Meanwhile, their third offering,? Who You Selling For,? saw them return to #1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with “Take Me Down,” which cemented them as “the first band to send its first four singles to #1 on the chart,” according to? Billboard?. Praise followed from ?Vogue, Nylon?, and more as the quartet lit up television shows such as? Letterman? and? Conan.? With over half-a-billion streams, they headlined countless sold out shows and toured with Guns N’ Roses, Soundgarden, and ?many other heavy hitters. The title track of their fourth album ?Death By Rock And Roll h?it No. 1 on the rock charts and stayed there for multiple weeks. It marked the fifth No. 1 single of the band’s career. The Pretty Reckless are also the first female-fronted band to have back-to-back No. 1 singles at the active rock format. They are also the first female-fronted act to have six No. 1 singles on the Billboard Rock Radio Chart, a feat achieved with “And So it Went.”

