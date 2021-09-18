‘RAD’ To Return To Theaters For One Night Only In Celebration of 35th Anniversary!

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, the 1986 BMX racing film, RAD returns to theaters for one-night-only — Thursday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. (local time). Featuring a new 35th anniversary restoration, the film stars Bill Allen (Cru Jones), Lori Loughlin (Christian Hollings), Talia Shire (Mrs. Jones), Jack Weston (Duke Best), and Ray Walston (Burton Timmer), along with 1984 Olympic gymnastics champion Bart Connor (Bart Taylor). The iconic 80s flick was directed by Hal Needham.

As part of the Rad 35th Anniversary event, fans will see for the first time “A Rad Documentary – Inside the BMX Movie That Changed Everything.” Featuring never-before-seen interviews with the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage, the documentary gives audiences an inside look into the making of the film that helped catapult the extreme popularity of the 1980s BMX fad.

Tickets for the event are now on sale through FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of participating theaters is available through the Fathom Events website.

