AJR Adds Additional Dates To ‘OK ORCHESTRA’ Tour

Due to popular demand, AJR has added 8 additional shows to their OK ORCHESTRA tour in Atlanta, Cleveland, San Diego and more. Produced by Live Nation, the 2021 leg kicked off on September 7 in Madison, WI at Sylvee with stops in Grand Rapids, Albany, Louisville and more before wrapping October 1 in Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place. The entire North America tour includes a total of 44 dates with stops in Boston, Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and more before wrapping June 26, 2022 in Honolulu at The Shell.

AJR recently released a quirky and infectious new single, “Record Player,” with indie pop trio Daisy the Great. Incorporating the hook from Daisy the Great’s 2017 release “The Record Player Song,” the new track is a hook-laden jam about finding identity and the growing pains of early adulthood.

Over the past 2 weeks, “Record Player” has been one of the most added tracks at Alternative radio and already climbed into the top 30 with major market support coming from KYSR/Los Angeles, KKDO/Sacramento, WSUN/Tampa, and KTCL/Denver. “Record Player” is also connecting on TikTok where the chorus has generated over 280mm views to date. AJR has been performing the track each night with Daisy the Great on the first leg of the OK ORCHESTRA tour.

“Record Player” follows AJR’s “Way Less Sad,” which generated more than 120 million total streams, spent 15 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 2 at Alternative radio, Top 20 at Pop radio and Top 10 at Adult Pop radio. The group performed a medley of it with their 3x platinum hit “BANG!” at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which Billboard praised by saying, “the line ‘I’m A-OK’ hit particularly hard as the countless fans gathered outside sang along – a fitting moment as the world continues to emerge from the ongoing pandemic.” They also took home their first-ever Billboard Music Award for Top Rock Song with “BANG!” at the show.

Both “Way Less Sad” and “BANG!” are featured on the group’s acclaimed new album OK ORCHESTRA, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative and Rock albums charts and claimed the #10 spot on the Billboard 200.

THE OK ORCHESTRA TOUR REMAINING 2021 DATES:

Thurs, Sep 23 – Albany, NY – The Palace~

Fri, Sep 24 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena~

Sat, Sep 25 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre~

Tues, Sep 28 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theater~

Fri, Oct 1 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place~

THE OK ORCHESTRA TOUR 2022 DATES:

Thurs, Apr 28 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory

Fri, Apr 29 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat, Apr 30 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tues, May 3 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

Wed, May 4 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater

Fri, May 6 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater*

Sat, May 7 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Sun, May 8 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tues, May 10 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Wed, May 11 – Cleveland, OH – Wolstein Center @ CSU*

Fri, May 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*

Sat, May 14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sun, May 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

Wed, May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Fri, May 20 – Boston, MA – The Xfinity Center

Sat, May 21 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Fri, May 27 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theater

Sat, May 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun, May 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Tues, May 31 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park

Wed, Jun 1 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theater

Fri, Jun 3 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater @ Tinley Park

Sat, Jun 4 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion

Sun, Jun 5 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory*

Wed, Jun 8 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena

Fri, Jun 10 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre^

Sat, Jun 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

Sat, Jun 12 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center*

Tues, Jun 14 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheater

Wed, Jun 15 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri, Jun 17 – San Francisco, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sun, Jun 19 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

Tues, Jun 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wed, Jun 22 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park*

Fri, Jun 24 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan*

Sun, Jun 26 – Honolulu, HI – The Shell*

Mon, Sep 26 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre*

Wed, Sep 28 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy*^

Thurs, Sep 29 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo*

Sat, Oct 1 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton*

Sun, Oct 2 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy*

Tues, Oct 4 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy*

Wed, Oct 5 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City*

Fri, Oct 7 – Southampton, UK – O2 Guildhall*

Sun, Oct 9 – Paris, France – Le Trianon*

Tues, Oct 11 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique*

Wed, Oct 12 – Cologne, Germany – E-Werk*

Thurs, Oct 13 – Tilburg, Netherlands – O13 Poppodium*

Fri, Oct 14 – Munich, Germany – Neue Theaterfabrik*

Sun, Oct 16 – Zurich, Switzerland – Xtra*

Mon, Oct 17 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz*

Wed, Oct 19 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys*

Thurs, Oct 20 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja*

Sat, Oct 22 – Moscow, Russia – 1930*

^Not a Live Nation Date | ~With Daisy The Great | *New Dates

About AJR

Re-envisioning what pop can be in the 21st century, AJR unassumingly emerged as a ubiquitous hit-making outlier and one of the biggest indie bands in the world. Since 2012, the multiplatinum indie pop trio—Adam [bass, vocals], Jack [vocals, guitar], and Ryan [ukulele, piano, vocals]—have generated billions of streams ?and earned one triple-platinum single, one double-platinum single, four platinum singles, and one platinum album. 2019’s Neotheater marked their biggest first-week debut, bowing at #8 on the Billboard Top 200, #1 on the Top Alternative Albums Chart, and #1 on the Top Rock Albums Chart. Cemented as part of the modern zeitgeist, Spotify touted “Sober Up” [feat. Rivers Cuomo] among the “Best Rock Songs of the 2010s,” while Apple Music included “Weak” on its ?“Best Alt Songs of the 2010s.” ?Not to mention, they remain one of the “500 Most-Listened to Artists”? on Spotify. On the heels of ?Neotheater, they dropped the 2020 platinum blockbuster “BANG!”, which they performed on ?TODAY, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and even at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The song also cracked the Top 10 at three radio formats, peaking at No. 6 on the Top 40 chart, No. 2 on Alternative radio and No. 1 on Adult Pop and marked their first Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, the band open up ?their world like never before on their fourth full-length album,? OK ORCHESTRA [AJR Productions/BMG] introduced by the single “Way Less Sad.”

