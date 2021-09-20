Dan & Eugene Levy To Host ‘Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek’ Book Launch Event and Livestream

Dan and Eugene Levy, co-creators of the record-breaking, nine-time Emmy Award-winning series Schitt’s Creek, have announced they will celebrate the launch of their book Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek with a special one-night event at New York’s Beacon Theatre on October 25th.

Tickets to the Beacon Theatre event include admission plus one copy of the book, in partnership with The Lit Bar.

In addition, for fans who can’t attend the Beacon Theatre event, there will be a simultaneous livestream on October 25th at 7:30PM EST/4:30PM PST that will also be available for on-demand viewing until November 1st. Stream access includes a purchase of the hardcover book, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek, which will be mailed after publication date on Tuesday, October 26. For more information and to purchase access to the livestream visit Onlocationlive.com/schittscreek.

“Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek is a book we made as a thank you to our wonderfully supportive fans who have followed us along this incredible journey,” said Dan and Eugene Levy. “We are excited to be able to express our gratitude to a handful of those fans in person, safely, in New York, but also adding the livestream component in order to extend our reach as far as possible. We look forward to celebrating all of you and this special book on October 25th.”

BEACON THEATRE TICKETS: General tickets will be on sale to the public starting Friday, September 24 at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com.

Per venue guidelines, this show will require fans to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry. Negative test results will not be accepted in lieu of proof of vaccination. More information can be found at the Beacon Theatre’s website.

About Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek is a beautifully produced, keepsake coffee-table book that is the ultimate celebration of the series, the town, the characters, and the state of mind that is Schitt’s Creek. Capturing the essence and alchemy of all six seasons of what is now considered to be one of the most groundbreaking comedy television series of the last decade, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards is a gift to fans everywhere who have made the show their own.

Included are character profiles from the cast of Johnny, Moira, David, and Alexis, and all of the characters that populate the town, major moments from Moira’s endorsement of Herb Ertlinger Winery, to Patrick and David’s first kiss, to Cabaret and the Rose Family Christmas episode. Also included are special features, such as the complete, illustrated catalogs of David’s knits and Moira’s wigs, Moira’s vocabulary, Alexis’s adventures, and behind-the-scenes moments from Dan and Eugene Levy and the cast of Schitt’s Creek.

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek will be available wherever books or ebooks are sold on Tuesday, October 26, from Black Dog & Leventhal in the USA/Canada, and Orion Publishing Group in the UK.

