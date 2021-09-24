NONPOINT Release Cover of Iconic PRINCE Tune “When Doves Cry”

NONPOINT released their revision of “When Doves Cry” to all major platforms today – click here to pick your platform. The single was originally released by Prince and the Revolution in 1984 and was one of the hit singles from the album Purple Rain.

Vocalist Elias Soriano says, “Our fans throughout the years have always had a quiet romance with the songs we like to cover. Seeing that our biggest showing in that category, our cover of Phil Collins ‘In The Air Tonight,’ was a suggestion from a friend and fan of the band, we thought it only fitting we let all our fans have a chance to throw their hats in the ring this time. So in the middle of a global pandemic, we threw up a bracket style voting tournament with a list of contenders from Metallica to DMX. As fans voted over a few weeks, it was exciting to watch it go from 16 songs to the final two, Metallica’s – Nothing Else Matters vs Prince’s – When Doves Cry. When they chose Prince, the real work began. We went through version after version. We knew we had to do it justice in the biggest way we could as tribute to Prince and still make it Nonpoint. I’m happy to report from initial response among the few who have heard it is exciting and we look forward to our fans singing it for years to come.”

Dr. Fink of Prince & The Revolution reacted by saying, “I just listened to Doves and thought it was great!”

He adds, “Nonpoint’s revision of When Doves Cry by Prince and The Revolution rocks like a champion bullfighter slaying a prized bull!”

Nonpoint Tour Dates:

9/28/2021 Johnson City, TN Capones

9/29/2021 Jacksonville, NC Hooligans

9/30/2021 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues w/ Seether

10/1/2021 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle w/ Seether

10/2/2021 Destin, FL Club LA

10/3/2021 New Orleans, LA Southport Hall

10/5/2021 Tulsa, OK Vanguard

10/6/2021 Lubbock, TX Jakes

10/7/2021 El Paso, TX The Rock House

10/8/2021 Tucson, AZ Encore

10/10/2021 Phoenix, AZ Marquee w/ Seether

10/12/2021 Colorado Springs, CO Sunshine Studios

10/13/2021 Omaha, NE Waiting Room

10/14/2021 Iowa City, IA Wildwood

Due to the band having a trailer accident while on tour, the following shows have been rescheduled to the following dates in 2022:

1/7/2022 – Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theater

1/8/2022 – Battle Creek, MI @ The Music Factory

1/9/2022 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

1/11/2022 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

1/12/2022 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

1/14/2022 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wallys

1/15/2022 – Easton, PA @ One Centre Square

1/16/2022 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

1/18/2022 – Charleston, WV @ Rock City Bake Company

1/19/2022 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos

1/20/2022 – Huntsville, AL @ Sidetracks Music Hall

Nonpoint will be appearing at ShipRocked January 22-27, 2022

Tickets on sale NOW! at nonpoint.com

