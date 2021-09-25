FUEL Release “I’m Gone” Single From Upcoming ‘ÅNOMÅLY’ Album

Alternative rock band FUEL today release their third single “I’m Gone”, from their highly anticipated full-length album, ÅNOMÅLY out on October 22, 2021.

“I’m Gone” showcases the heavier side of Fuel, with chugging guitars and impressive guitar solos paired with the driving and steady beat of Kevin Miller’s drums. Lead singer John Corsale’s vocals bring an edge, providing the perfect counterpoint for the hard rock instrumentals. “I’m Gone” is relentlessly ‘in your face’ from start to end, highlighting the band’s musicianship and founding member Carl Bell’s dynamic songwriting.

Carl says, “As a songwriter, the brain becomes hypersensitive to any input and songs can come from anywhere at any time. For ‘I’m Gone’, I was working on another song entirely and I was just checking to make sure the guitar was getting sound through the channel. I absentmindedly just played a riff, and instantly I stopped and thought, ‘What was that? That was kind of interesting.’ I had just played the opening guitar riff to ‘I’m Gone’. I stopped everything I was doing and just started developing the song. Got it to a good place, then recorded it into my phone, and came back later and worked it all out. I thought it was really cool how those guitars just jump right out at you.”

“I’m Gone” follows the release of two singles from ÅNOMÅLY, “HÅRD” and “Don’t Say I”.

LoudWire’s Chad Childers said this about “HARD”: “Fuel is giving us rock radio’s next earworm with ‘Hard’. Capturing the spirit of their late ‘90s/early 2000s heyday with returning guitarist-songwriter Carl Bell and drummer Kevin Miller, the band is hitting on all cylinders showcasing the vocal dexterity of new singer John Corsale with a driving rock anthem that’s guaranteed to stick in your head for days. ‘Hard to shake it now?’ Why would you want to?

Currently sitting at #25 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, the song is also enjoying airplay on SiriusXM’s Octane as well as many other radio stations across the country.

Carl Bell returns as the principal songwriter, music producer and also mixer on this new record, re-taking the reins as he has in the past with the anthology of previous FUEL hits. The venerable songsmith wrote and recorded the record in his Las Vegas studio with vocals recorded by John Corsale at Soundmine Recording Studio and King Studios in Pennsylvania.

FUEL recently debuted their new lineup with a few live performances and tour dates will be announced soon.

ABOUT FUEL

Just before the turn-of-the-century, FUEL quietly emerged with a melodic brand of hard rock rooted in stellar songwriting and heavy guitars. 1998’s Sunburn not only went platinum, but it also yielded enduring anthems such as “Shimmer” and “Bittersweet.” Its 2001 follow-up, Something Like Human, earned a double-platinum certification and elevated them to arenas. The lead single “Hemorrhage (In My Hands)” landed at the top of the charts and stayed #1 for 13 weeks and became the No. 6 Alternative Rock song of the past 25 years according to Billboard’s Alternative Chart 25th Anniversary: Top 100 Songs, making it “one of the Top Ten most-listened to alternative rock songs for the past 30 years.” Their music appeared everywhere from Prison Break, Daredevil, and Scream 3to WWE Pay-Per-View events. 2003’s Natural Selection bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200 and garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Engineered Album. Non-Classical.” Their catalog continued to resound throughout popular culture as well. Daughtry made headlines covering “Hemorrhage” on American Idol, while modern platinum rock juggernaut Red also released their own version, and Hands Like Houses earned notice performing “Shimmer” on Triple J in Australia.

