‘The Real World Homecoming’ — Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios Renew Hit Series For Two More Seasons!

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios have announced the renewal of THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING, with two additional seasons of the hit original unscripted juggernaut coming to the service. Following the successful and critically acclaimed THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: NEW YORK, season two of THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING will reunite original cast members from MTV’s THE REAL WORLD: LOS ANGELES, with a third installment to be announced at a later date.

After spending decades apart, the roommates will reconnect to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling, and they’ll discover, once again, what happens when people stop being polite… and start getting real.

Ever since MTV’s THE REAL WORLD was created in 1992 by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis of Bunim/Murray Productions, it has been widely credited with launching reality TV. MTV Entertainment Studios has dominated the genre and continues to grow its unscripted library on Paramount+, which serves as the home for such hits as RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS, THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS, BEHIND THE MUSIC, and RUPAUL’S ALL STARS: UNTUCKED.

In addition to its original unscripted series, including THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: NEW YORK, THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS and RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS: UNTUCKED, Paramount+ also provides a vast library of ViacomCBS’ unscripted programming, including fan favorites such as LOVE & HIP HOP, LOVE ISLAND, THE AMAZING RACE, SURVIVOR, THE CHALLENGE, BIG BROTHER, JERSEY SHORE and many more.

Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios. Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and James Knox are executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Skye Topic, Jacob Lane, Joe Rosenzweig and Lauren Goldstein are co-executive producers, and George Verschoor is consulting producer.

