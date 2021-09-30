Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Celebrate Release of “Love For Sale” with Special Apple Music “First Listen” Live-Stream Celebration

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are counting down to the release of their new album Love for Sale (Interscope) with a very special Apple Music “First Listen” global live- stream celebration tonight, Thursday, September 30 at 8:30pm PT / 11:30pm ET only on Apple Music HERE.

During the event, Lady Gaga will join Apple Music’s Zane Lowe live for a special look at the making of the album to discuss collaborating once again with the incomparable Tony Bennett, to answer questions from fans and to hear new music alongside the album’s 9PM PT US release.

Date: Tonight, Thursday, September 30

Time: 8:30pm PT / 11:30pm ET

Location: apple.co/LadyGagaTonyBennettLive

In 2014, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga teamed up to take on the Great American Songbook with the duets album Cheek to Cheek. The album immediately went to #1 on the Billboard chart and the world has never been the same. For their follow-up act, these two incredible artists are coming together once again, this time narrowing their focus to one seminal songwriter: Cole Porter. Recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, Love For Sale features a mix of jazz ensemble, big band and orchestral arrangements. Fans can Pre-add Love for Sale now on Apple Music.

More background on Apple Music’s First Listen global event series…

First Listen is a series of free Apple Music hosted virtual launch parties, harkening back to the album listening parties of yore but now with almost unlimited, ways for artists to connect with and treat their biggest fans to something special before releasing new music to the world. Acting as a live event extension of some of Apple Music’s most popular and influential playlists, these virtual listening parties could include everything from unreleased tracks, to special surprise guests and more. Previous events featured some of the world’s biggest artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, BLACKPINK, Bruce Springsteen, Keith Urban, Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, Moneybagg Yo, Migos, Dan + Shay, Belly, J Balvin and many more.

