Bullet For My Valentine Release Video “Rainbow Veins”

Seasoned rockers Bullet For My Valentine has unveiled the official video for “Rainbow Veins.” Arguably their most stunning yet, this new music video completes a collection of visceral and instinctive clips honed by creative director, Fiona Garden. Garden and singer/guitarist Matt Tuck have worked closely and intensely across all accompanying imagery around Bullet For My Valentine’s upcoming seventh studio album, marking a distinct visual era for the band.

“Rainbow Veins” is taken?from their forthcoming?self-titled album?Bullet For My Valentine, which is due out November 5 via Spinefarm/Search & Destroy.

“‘Rainbow Veins’ is out now and we couldn’t be happier for you guys to finally hear it,” the band says.” It is one of our favorite tracks from the upcoming album and we’re sure it’ll be one of yours too. Turn it up!”

Tuck began writing the album in September 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic brought things screeching to a halt in early 2020. But in June 2020,?Tuck?and long-time producer,?Carl Brown, who co-produced the band’s 2015 album,?Venom,?and produced and mixed?Gravity, picked up the pace again. Together, they hunkered down at Treehouse Studio in Chesterfield, where the remainder of the album was written.

Pre-orders are now live here, with an instant download of singles, “Knives,”?”Parasite,”?and “Shatter.” Special bundle options?are available, including a unique clipping from the backdrop used on the bands “Venom” world tour from 2015-2017, t-shirts, hoodies, gold and silver cassettes, and limited vinyl.

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE TRACK LISTING:

“Parasite”

“Knives”

“My Reverie”

“No Happy Ever After”

“Can’t Escape The Waves”

“Bastards”

“Rainbow Veins”

“Shatter”

“Paralysed”

“Death By a Thousand Cuts”

Bullet For My Valentine recently made history by headlining the Download Festival Pilot event at Donington Park just last month. Kerrang! summed their performance up perfectly, saying, “Sharp, slick, and with every shredding solo sounding immense, they nail a full-stop onto the weekend with confidence and power.”

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE ARE:

Matt Tuck — Vocals + Rhythm Guitar

Michael “Padge” Paget — Lead Guitar

Jamie Mathias — Bass

Jason Bowld — Drums

ABOUT BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

Since their formation in 1998, Bullet For My Valentine have become one of the biggest bands in metal, surpassing 1 BILLION streams in the US alone, selling over 3 million albums worldwide and scoring three gold albums, as well as defining British metalcore with their now classic debut, The Poison. BFMV have been crowned Best British Band at the Kerrang! Awards three years in a row — where they’ve also been awarded for Best Single, Best Live Band and Best British Newcomer. It’s not just the press and fans that have afforded them such faith — even the heroes that inspired them in the first place, bands like Iron Maiden and Metallica, have personally selected BFMV to hit the road and share the stage with them.

