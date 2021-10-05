AFI Releases New Single “Caught” Via Rise Records

AFI has shared a new song “Caught” via Rise Records. LISTEN HERE. Previously unreleased, “Caught” was recorded while the band was making their newest album, Bodies. AFI first shared the song with fans at the premiere of Where We Used To Meet, the brand new short film by Kes Glozier. The film features music from Bodies and storylines inspired by the song lyrics. Two intimate screenings were held at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles, CA on September 28, followed by a global livestream event on September 30.

“We were really happy with ‘Caught’ and planned for it to be on the Bodies album,” vocalist Davey Havok explains. “We ended up cutting it at the last minute to allow for a better album flow, but still really loved the song. When we started collaborating with Kes on ‘Where We Used To Meet,’ we thought it would be a great context to present the song in.”

“I really like ‘Caught’ and I fought for it,” drummer Adam Carson adds. “Even though I didn’t play on it at all, I felt that it was a really good song and would be important on the record. I was crushed when it didn’t make the cut, so I’m happy we are releasing it now.”

The new track will be available on a limited 7” – find more information HERE.

Next up, AFI will embark on a 2022 U.S. headline run beginning February 11 in San Diego. Featuring special guests Cold Cave, the tour will hit venues from coast to coast, including Terminal 5 in New York City on March 3, and concludes at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on March 25 and March 26. Full routing can be found below.

Critics have hailed Bodies as ranking high in AFI’s body of work, with the likes of SPIN praising the band for “fusing some experimental new steps into the tried and true AFI formula,” and calling their music “one of the most distinct and recognizable sounds today.” In their recent chat with Davey Havok, FLOOD Magazine said, “The album shows the members elevating their musicianship without a second of superfluousness. The result is an album that will appeal to old school fans while inevitably attracting new listeners to the band’s gothic-rock sound.” Alternative Press gave the album a glowing review, noting that “AFI dish out somber edge with outright elegance.”

BrooklynVegan shared similar sentiments, saying that “Bodiesis the most consistently rewarding batch of songs AFI have released in at least a decade.” Kerrang! also praised the band’s continual inventiveness, saying, “Throughout, even during the more familiar-sounding songs, keyboards and electronic beats pop up, leaving the whole thing with a feeling of gutter-glitter that underlines Davey’s intent with the soul of it.”

AFI – BODIES TOUR 2022

2/11 – SOMA – San Diego, CA

2/12 – The Theater at Virgin Hotel – Las Vegas, NV

2/14 – Marquee Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

2/15 – The Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

2/18 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX

2/19 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

2/20 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

2/22 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

2/23 – House of Blues – Orlando, FL

2/25 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

2/26 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

3/1 – Royale – Boston, MA

3/3 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY

3/5 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

3/8 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

3/9 – Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH

3/11 – Royal Oak Theatre – Detroit, MI

3/12 – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

3/13 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

3/15 – Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN

3/17 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

3/18 – Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT

3/19 – Revolution Center – Boise, ID

3/21 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

3/22 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

3/24 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

3/25 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

3/26 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.