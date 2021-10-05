HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: HBO Releases First Official Teaser For ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

HBO has released the first official teaser for its upcoming drama series, HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. The teaser was first unveiled as part of today’s HBO Max Europe launch event. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, which is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen. The teaser featured the first official footage from the highly anticipated series, which contained several previously announced cast members in addition to the following newly revealed cast:
- Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon – Younger brother to Coryls Velaryon and commander in the Velaryon navy
- John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon – Son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen
- Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron – Daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen.
Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Co-Showrunner/ Executive Producer/Writer, Ryan Condal; Co-Showrunner/Director of pilot and additional episodes/Executive Producer, Miguel Sapochnik; Executive Producers, Vince Gerardis, Ron Schmid; Executive Producer/Writer, Sara Hess; Directors Clare Kilner, Geeta V. Patel; Director/Co-Executive Producer, Greg Yaitanes. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood.”
