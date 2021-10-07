Buckcherry Releases Official Video For “Gun” From Latest Album ‘Hellbound’

Buckcherry have rolled out the official video for their latest single “Gun.” The track is taken from their current release Hellbound. This is the fourth video from Hellbound following videos for “So Hott,” “Hellbound,” and “Wasting No More Time.”
“Gun” is an homage to the exploits of the legendary 1930s bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. The video, edited by Stephen Wiggins, features live band performance footage shot at this year’s Summerfest in Milwaukee, as well as historical newsreel footage of Bonnie and Clyde shot in the 1930s.
Buckcherry are currently performing in Canada as part of their 110-show, 2021 Hellbound Tour. The North American dates end November 13 and the band will close out 2021 with 11 shows in the UK. All dates are below.
BUCKCHERRY ON TOUR:
10/7 — Calgary, AB — Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
10/9 — Edmonton, AB — Century Casino
10/11 — Red Deer, AB — Bo’s Bar Stage
10/12 — Saskatoon, SK — Coors Event Center
10/14 — Regina, SK —Capital Auto Theater at Conexus Art Center
10/15 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre
10/18 — Thunder Bay, ON — NV Music Hall
10/19 — Sault Ste Marie, ON — SOO Blasters
10/21 — Sudbury, ON — The Grand
10/22 — London, ON — London Music Hall
10/23 — Ottawa, ON — Barrymore’s
10/25 — Halifax, NS — Marquee
10/26 — Moncton, NB — Tide and Boar
10/27 — Moncton, NB — Tide and Boar
10/30 — Hampton Beach, NH — Wally’s
10/31 — Portland, ME — Aura
11/2 — New Bedford, MA — Vault at Greasy Luck
11/4 — Norwalk, CT — Granite St Music Hall
11/5 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom
11/6 — Farmingdale, NY — Mulcahey’s
11/8 — Baltimore, MD — The Recher
11/9 — Harrisburg, PA — Club XL
11/10 — Jacksonville, NC — Hooligans
11/12- Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger
11/13- Murrells Inlet, SC- Suck Bang Blow
BUCKCHERRY IN THE UK:
11/29 — Milton Keynes, ENGLAND — Craufurd Arms
11/30 — Leeds, ENGLAND — Warehouse
12/1 — Blackpool, ENGLAND — Waterloo Music Bar
12/3 — London, ENGLAND — Islington Academy
12/4 — Nuneaton, ENGLAND — Queen’s Hall
12/5 — Newcastle, ENGLAND — Riverside
12/7 — Manchester, ENGLAND — Academy 2
12/8 — Chester, ENGLAND — Live Rooms
12/10 — Wolverhampton, ENGLAND — KK’s Steel Mill
12/11 — Southampton, ENGLAND — Engine Rooms
12/12 — Cardiff, WALES — Tramshed
