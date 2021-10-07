FRANK TURNER Sets February 2022 Release Date For ‘FTHC’ Studio Album

Frank Turner is set to release his brand new studio album, FTHC, on Friday, February 11, 2022 via Xtra Mile Recordings / Polydor. His first since 2019’s No Man’s Land with accompanying Podcast, FTHC marks a new chapter in a career that has already spawned four Top 5 albums—nearing an impressive 3000 shows to over two million people worldwide and stretching from grassroots venues to Wembley Arena and the O2.

Following the release of “The Gathering,” FTHC’s first track featuring Jason Isbell and Dom Howard of Muse, the brand new single, “Haven’t Been Doing So Well,” captures the emotions that so many of us have been through in the past year and a half. As Frank explains: “It’s exciting to finally get the new music I’ve been working on out into the world after the last miserable 18 months. It’s been a difficult time for a lot of people and their mental health, myself included, and discussing that openly is important to me, so this is a song about anxiety and the struggles that come with that.”

Turner has always excelled at creating exuberant, cathartic songs from immensely challenging emotions, and that’s exactly what he has delivered here with a heartland punk rock anthem that will surely be hollered back to him at shows all over the world. Stream “Haven’t Been Doing So Well” on YouTube HERE.

FTHC was recorded at ARC (Abbey Recording Studios) just outside of Oxford and produced/mixed by Rich Costey (Foo Fighters, Muse, Biffy Clyro). The album opens with “Non Serviam,” a two-minute blast of vitriolic hardcore that reflects the record’s title—a genre he again attacks on “My Bad.” But elsewhere it darts between punk, folk, hard rock and singer-songwriter confessionals. “Fatherless” is particularly revealing as Turner reflects on childhood trauma. “A Wave Across A Bay” is a tribute to his friend, the late ScottHutchison of FrightenedRabbit. The album ends with a rumination on leaving the capital after 7300 days for a new life on the Essex coast with the bittersweet “Farewell To My City.” It’s a mini autobiography rooted in time and place, but one that ultimately accepts that it’s time to move on.Frank Turner’s extensive support of the live music scene during the pandemic saw him play countless livestream benefit shows to raise money and awareness of the importance of small venues all across the country. After raising nearly £300,000 he was recently awarded the Music Venue Trust’s award for Outstanding Achievement for Grassroots Music Venues.

Frank Turner is currently on tour in the U.S. and will be making the following appearances through October.

OCTOBER

08 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall #

09 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live #

10 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino #

12 – Syracuse, NY – Lost Horizon #

13 – Buffalo, NY – The Rec Room #

14 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre #

15 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom #

16 – Memphis, TN – Growlers #

17 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall #

19 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre #

20 – Madison, WI – Majestic, Theatre #

22 – Detroit, MI – Chapel at the Masonic Temple #

23 – Cleveland, OH – The Grog Shop #

24 – Columbus, OH – The Basement #

26 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle #

27 – Athens, GA – The Georgia Theatre #

28 – Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall #

29 – Gainesville, FL – The Fest 19

FTHC track listing:

Non Serviam

The Gathering

Haven’t Been Doing So Well

Untainted Love

Fatherless

My Bad

Miranda

A Wave Across A Bay

The Resurrectionists

Punches

Perfect Score

The Work

Little Life

Farewell To My City

FTHC is now available for pre-order HERE on CD, deluxe CD, LP, picture disc and cassette, with signed bundles exclusively available from Frank’s store – PRESS HERE.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.