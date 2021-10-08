THE VERVE PIPE Release Second Single “Forever Reaching” From Upcoming ‘THREADS’ Album

THE VERVE PIPE has spent the better part of three decades in evolution, creating a sound that transcends genre and generation. The band, founded by lead singer and main songwriter BRIAN VANDER ARK, has enjoyed multi-platinum success with hits like “Photograph” and the chart-topping “The Freshmen”–to the rule-breaking creativity of the 2010s and beyond, an era that’s found the band reinventing itself with each release. With their forthcoming release, THREADS–due November 5–the band continues this momentum by enlisting backing vocalist CHANNING LEE as a co-songwriter, a first-ever collaborative effort for the band in their 29-year history.

The propulsive pop track “Forever Reaching,” out today across all digital platforms, marks the second single from THREADS following debut single, “No One’s Gonna Break This Heart (Again).”

“According to legend, we’re all connected by threads of fate,” shares VANDER ARK. “But with the comfort of the inevitable, comes complacency. This song is about accepting fate, but forever reaching for something more.”

Listen to a stream “Forever Reaching” via SoundCloud HERE or on YouTube below.

THREADS is an album about the trials and triumphs we all face—love, loss, abuse, addiction, romance, anger—laced with orchestral strings and THE VERVE PIPE’s lifelong willingness to stretch its legs. Atmospheric one minute and anthemic the next, THREADSis the sound of a band that remains at the peak of its powers, turning the everyday experiences of modern existence into songs that are celebratory and cathartic.

THE VERVE PIPE will be previewing new material and a new lineup on a handful of shows this fall/winter. The recharged lineup will see Brian Vander Ark joined by current band members Lou Musa (lead guitar), Randy Sly (keyboard, backing vocal), Channing Lee (backing vocals), Brad Vander Ark (bass) and Zach Dubay (drums).

UPCOMING SHOWS

Sat, 10/9 Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

Sat, 12/11 Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room @ Colectivo

