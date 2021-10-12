Comedy Legend BILL BURR Announces Dates For ‘Bill Burr (Slight Return)’ Tour

Comedy legend Bill Burr has announced spring and summer North American dates for his Live Nation produced 2022 arena and amphitheater tour, Bill Burr (Slight Return), visiting 23 cities from April through August. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10:00 AM local time. A full list of tour dates is below. For links to tickets visit Bill’s official website at www.billburr.com.

A Grammy-nominated comedian, Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage. Bill sells out venues internationally and his Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts.

In September, Bill was seen in a guest role on the hit FX on Hulu series, Reservation Dogs, and he released the live, vinyl, double album, Bill Burr Live From Madison Square Garden.

Later this year, Bill’s animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, will premiere its fifth and final season starring Bill, Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell in the cast.

Bill made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on October 10, 2020, he starred opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, The King of Staten Island, and he starred as Mayfeld in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

In September 2019, Bill released his sixth hour-long comedy special, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger, which was nominated for a Grammy Award, was recorded at London’s Royal Albert Hall and is streaming on Netflix.

Bill was seen in the Hugh Jackman film, The Front Runner; the Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell film, Daddy’s Home; he co-stars opposite Kevin Costner in the indie film, Black or White; was seen in the Paul Feig film, The Heat, alongside Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy and in the Al Pacino and Christopher Walken film Stand Up Guys. Bill received raves for his recurring role as “Kuby” on the hit AMC-TV show, Breaking Bad.

For more go to Bill’s website and follow Bill on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

BILL BURR (SLIGHT RETURN) TOUR DATES

4-1-22 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

4-2-22 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino *

4-3-22 – Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino *

4-7-22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC^

4-8-22 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium^

4-21-22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

4-22-22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^

4-23-22 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

4-24-22 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

5-12-22 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

5-14-22 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

5-20-22 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5-21-22 – West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

6-16-22 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

6-17-22 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6-18-22 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

6-23-22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

6-24-22 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater

6-25-22 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

7-30-22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre **^

8-10-22 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium^

8-23-22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

8-26-22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

8-27-22 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

* Already on sale

** Rescheduled performance

^ Not a Live Nation Date

