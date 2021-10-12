RUGRATS and CHIP CITY Introduce “Angelica’s Sweet & Sassy Surprise” — Debuting On October 18th!

I’m so excited to tell you about the bestest collaboration that will debut on Monday, October 18th between Chip City, ooey gooey cookie purveyor, and Rugrats. In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Nickelodeon’s iconic animated series ‘Rugrats’, Chip City has been hard at work crafting an epic tribute — Angelica’s Sweet & Sassy Surprise! This amazing concoction will be available starting October 18th and will rotate throughout the menu at all Chip City locations through Sunday, November 14th.

Inspired by the one and only, Angelica Pickles, Angelica’s Sweet & Sassy Surprise is no ordinary funfetti cookie. Just like Angelica, the cookie’s exterior is cute and sweet, but when you break one open, you’ll be surprised to find a chocolate chip cookie inside, to reflect Angelica’s sneaky, mischievous side and represent her deep love for chocolate chip cookies. Angelica is known to play tricks on the Rugrats crew, and this cookie is no exception.

In addition to being available on the rotating menu in all Chip City stores (locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn & Queens), Angelica’s Sweet & Sassy Surprise will also be available as frozen cookie dough Bake-at-Home Bundles via Chip City’s website (and in select retail stores) to enjoy these mischievous cookies fresh out of the oven at home.

*Please note the product won’t be live on Chip City’s website until Monday, October 18th.

More About Chip City:

Born in Astoria, Queens in July 2017, Chip City began as a hobby between two childhood friends as they sought to recreate the simple taste of their childhood. What began as a fun challenge to see who could create the best cookie turned into the Chip City we know and love today.

Chip City is known for their large, gooey cookies in 40+ flavors. The menu offers four different cookies each day, so customers are able to enjoy a variety of cookies throughout the week. Each week the Chip City daily menu is posted on their Instagram & website so loyal fans can plan out what days they want to visit to get their favorite flavors. Some classics include: Chocolate Chip, Blueberry Cheesecake, S’mores, Funfetti, Oatmeal Apple Pie, and Peanut Butter Chocolate. Some specialty flavors include: Strawberries ‘n Cream, Chocolate Eclair, Black & White, Piña Colada and Rainbow Cookie.

Chip City currently has 8 locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn & Queens with plans for more expansion throughout the tri-state area (Upper East side is coming later this month). In addition to the retail locations, Chip City sells their frozen cookie dough DTC via their website, so customers can experience Chip City cookies at home exactly as they’re intended – freshly baked & ooey, gooey out of the oven. To keep up with what Chip City is doing, please follow us on Instagram @chipcitycookies.

More About Rugrats 30th Anniversary:

Rugrats focuses on a group of toddlers, Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, twins Phil and Lil DeVille, Angelica Pickles, and Susie Carmichael and their day-to-day lives that became adventures in their imaginations. The original Rugrats series launched in August of 1991 on Nickelodeon and instantly became a groundbreaking phenomenon, spawning consumer products, three hit theatrical releases and cementing its place in pop culture history through its iconic characters, storytelling and unique visual style. Rugrats was in production for nine seasons over the course of 13 years. The series earned four Daytime Emmy Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards and its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This year it celebrates its 30th Anniversary and the launch of an all-new series, Rugrats, on Paramount+.

