SCREAM 5: Official Trailer For The Iconic Horror Franchise’s Next Chapter Unleashed!

At long last the first trailer for Paramount Pictures’ next chapter in the SCREAM saga has arrived! Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film stars Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, with Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell.

The long-awaited trailer arrives hot on the heels of the official teaser poster for the film which teases the triumphant, spooky return of the series iconic killer, Ghostface. Check out the trailer, poster and synopsis for the film below.

Official Synopsis: Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

SCREAM is slated to hit theaters on January 14th, 2022!

