‘Catwoman: Hunted’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release In February 2022!

Everyone’s favorite felonious feline takes action, adventure and theft to new heights – and in an entrancing anime style – in Catwoman: Hunted, an all-new DC Animated Movie. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length animated film is set for release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack (USA $29.99 SRP; Canada $34.99 SRP), Blu-ray (USA $24.99 SRP; Canada $29.99 SRP) and Digital on February 8, 2022.

Catwoman: Hunted kicks off an impressive slate of DC-centric animated films coming in 2022 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Following Catwoman: Hunted, the 2022 releases include two new entries to the popular DC Universe movies and DC animated movies canons – Green Lantern: Beware My Power and Battle of the Super Sons – as well as a film for younger fans, Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse. The year will also see the presentation of DC Showcase – Constantine: House of Mystery, the latest compilation of animated shorts anchored by a story involving the Hellblazer himself; and the highly anticipated 4K Ultra HD release of Batman: The Long Halloween – Deluxe Edition, which ramps up the R-rated action across both halves of the acclaimed film, now melded together as one dynamic thriller.

In the all-new original Catwoman: Hunted, Catwoman’s attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol, not to mention Batwoman. It might just be enough to contain her. Or not.

Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll, Vacation) and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, In The Heights) lead the cast of Catwoman: Hunted as the voices of Catwoman and Batwoman, respectively. Also featured is Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) as Black Mask, Steve Blum (Cowboy Bebop, Star Wars Rebels) as Solomon Grundy, Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as Julia Pennyworth, Keith David (They Live, The Thing, Gargoyles) as Tobias Whale, Zehra Fazal (Young Justice) as Talia al Ghul and Nosferata, Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: the Next Generation) as King Faraday and Boss Moxie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Barry) as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, Kelly Hu (Arrow, X2: X-Men United) as Cheshire, Andrew Kishino (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Mr. Yakuza and Domino 6, Eric Lopez (Madagascar: A Little Wild) as Domino 1, Jacqueline Obradors (Bosch, NYPD Blue) as La Dama, and Ron Yuan (Mortal Kombat 11) as Doctor Tzin.

Catwoman: Hunted is directed by Shinsuke Terasawa (Gintama, Yo-kai Watch) from a script penned by Greg Weisman (Young Justice, Gargoyles). Producer is Ethan Spaulding (Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms) and Executive Producer is Sam Register.

The Catwoman: Hunted 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc featuring the film; the Blu-ray Combo Pack features the film in hi-definition. The 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack include a digital version of the film.

Catwoman: Hunted – Special Features

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital

When The Hunter Becomes The Hunted (New Featurette) – When does the hunter become the hunted? In this case it’s when Selina Kyle steals the “Cat’s Eye” emerald and Batwoman informs her, “Congratulations, Selina, you just became Leviathan’s No. 1 target.” Those targeting Catwoman include wave after wave of assassins, ninjas, and Super-Villains – from Tobias Whale, Black Mask, Cheshire and Nosferata to Solomon Grundy, Talia al Ghul and Cheetah. In this all-new featurette, our experts break down the backstory of each integral villain.

Catwoman: The Feline Femme Fatale – Watch the documentary on Catwoman’s history.

