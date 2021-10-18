Cult Classic ‘ParaNorman’ Returns To The Silver Screen For One-Night Only In November!

Following the success of bringing fan favorite CORALINE back to theaters, Fathom Events, LAIKA, Shout! Factory, and Park Circus are pleased to announce that tickets are on sale now for the second event in the LAIKA Studios 15th anniversary celebration, PARANORMAN. On Tuesday, November 16 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (local time), the lauded stop-motion animated film will be presented in select cinemas nationwide, featuring exclusive bonus content that reveals the unique creative process behind LAIKA’s extraordinary movies.

Tickets for PARANORMAN can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices now. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (participating theaters are subject to change).

PARANORMAN features a stellar voice cast including Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Leslie Mann, Jeff Garlin, Elaine Stritch, Bernard Hill, Jodelle Ferland, Tempestt Bledsoe, Alex Borstein, and John Goodman. PARANORMAN was produced by Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight, written by Chris Butler, and directed by Sam Fell and Chris Butler.

The comedy thriller’s story centers on a small town under siege by zombies. Who can the town call? Only misunderstood local boy Norman, who is able to speak with the dead. In addition to the zombies, he’ll have to take on ghosts, witches and, worst of all, grown-ups, to save his town from a centuries-old curse. But this young ghoul-whisperer bravely summons up all that makes a hero – courage and compassion – as he finds his paranormal activities pushed to their otherworldly limits.

