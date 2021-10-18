Donnie Vie Releases “Party Time” Music Video Featuring The Original Batmobile!

Legendary rock rocker Donnie Vie has released a brand new single and video “Party TIme.” Fans can stream or purchase the single at http://smarturl.it/donnieviepartytime. A party anthem that is bursting with fun and creativity from the first note till the last. Most importantly, it showcases some awesome imagery based on the iconic 1966 ‘Batman’ television series!

The “Party Time” song and video both contain Chip Znuff. This spirited outing marks their first time working together in 8 years.

On his recently announced box set, “The Donnie Vie Collection,” Donnie Vie shared: “This is a collection of the 5 studio records I’ve released as a solo artist. And a 6th record worth of new, unreleased songs that are snatched right out of my home studio demo collection. You’ll also really love these new songs that you’ve never heard.”

The box set can be ordered directly from Donnie on his website DonnieVie.com.

About Donnie Vie

Donnie Vie is one of rock’s biggest secrets who has been crafting melodic power pop and rock songs for over 30 years. He and his band were instant critics’ darlings with a debut record that soared up the charts generating two long playing MTV hits, a “Top Pick” from Rolling Stone Magazine, and inciting numerous TV and radio performances with repeat invitations from David Letterman and Howard Stern. That band was Enuff Z’Nuff, led by Grammy nominated Donnie Vie’s song writing sensibilities and distinctive melodic vocals, they continued on to make some truly great records. Over those years, Donnie has amassed over 25 albums’ worth of songs and decades of live shows to his name, both with and without his former band. Now a solo act, Vie continues his song writing and performing under his own name.

Rolling Stone Magazine described Donnie’s writing skills as “Beatle-esque pop song craft and ripping hard rock”, whereas Billboard Magazine says, “If there is such a thing as false advertising in rock & roll, then Enuff Z’nuff is one of its textbook examples. Packaged in garish peace-glam attire by their record company, the group was wrongly lumped in with the disposable pop-metal bands of the late ’80s rather than appreciated for the truly gifted power pop act that they were.”

