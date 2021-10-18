‘Triumph: Rock and Roll Machine’ Documentary To Make U.S. Premiere at Philadelphia International Film Festival

Banger Films, in association with Revolver Films, is proud to announce its latest feature, “TRIUMPH: ROCK & ROLL MACHINE,” will make its USA premiere at the Philadelphia International Film Festival. Directed by Banger Films’ Sam Dunn and Marc Ricciardelli, the documentary chronicles the career of the multi-gold and platinum-selling power rock band, Triumph, and is produced by Banger Films in association with Revolver Films, Bell Media’s Crave, Live Nation Productions, NBC Universal Canada, Slaight Communications Inc. and the Rogers Documentary Fund. “TRIUMPH: ROCK & ROLL MACHINE” will be released in Canada by Bell Media with international distribution rights represented by WaZabi Films.

Check out the trailer for the film below!

Before Drake and The Weekend, there was a different set of Toronto musicians who rule the roost. Known simply as Triumph, this rock trio—which includes drummer/singer Gil Moore, singer/guitarist Rik Emmett, and bassist/keyboardist Mike Levine—dominated North American radio and MTV in the ‘80s with hits such as “Lay It On the Line,” “Hold On,” and “Magic Power.” Despite being one of the world’s biggest rock bands, the group split at the height of their fame and seemingly disappeared without explanation to their fans or media. Set to a mesmerizing visual backdrop of spandex, 80s hair, and explosive pyro, “TRIUMPH: ROCK & ROLL MACHINE” delivers a deeper story about fame and the human condition while chronicling the band’s reunion for what might be the very last time they play music together. (English, 97 minutes)

“The Triumph story was compelling to me, Marc, and the Banger team because it was an opportunity to piece together a broken puzzle,” says Sam Dunn. “We wanted to know how and why the band dissolved at the peak of their powers.”

“Sam and Marc did an outstanding job documenting what it’s like to have been aboard the Triumph train for the past 45 years,” raves Triumph bassist Mike Levine. “For fans old, new, and those to come in the future, this is all they’ll need to know about the band. It’s great that the doc is making its USA premiere in Philadelphia – Triumph always looked forward to playing for the amazing Philly fans.”

“TRIUMPH: ROCK & ROLL MACHINE” premieres at PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL on Saturday, October 23 at 9:30 PM at PFS Drive-In B and screens again on Monday, October 25 at 8:45 PM at Ritz Bourse 2.

For more information and tickets, please visit:

https://filmadelphia.org/events/pff30-triumph-rock-roll-machine/

https://www.triumphmusic.com

ABOUT BANGER FILMS

Founded in 2004, Banger Films is a global leader in music and documentary storytelling. Banger has an award-winning catalogue of feature documentaries, doc series, live concerts, kids programming, and VR experiences that has featured the biggest names in music and media and been screened across all platforms worldwide.

