‘Maniac Cop 2’ and ‘Maniac Cop 3: Badge of Silence’ 4K UHD Releases Set For November Via Blue Underground

You Have The Right To Remain Silent… FOREVER! Blue Underground has announced the upcoming release of two true cult classics — ‘Maniac Cop 2’ and ‘Maniac Cop 3: Badge of Silence.’ Set for a November 16th release, this impressive Two Disc 4K UHD + Blu-ray release features stunning restorations now in true 4K UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix. Get the details below and be sure to PRE-ORDER NOW!

MANIAC COP 2

You Have The Right To Remain Silent… FOREVER! The “Maniac Cop” is back from the dead and stalking the streets of New York once more. Officer Matt Cordell was once a hero, but after being framed by corrupt superiors and brutally assaulted in prison, he sets out on a macabre mission of vengeance, teaming up with a vicious serial killer to track down those that wronged him and make them pay… with their lives!

Robert Davi (DIE HARD), Claudia Christian (THE HIDDEN), Michael Lerner (BARTON FINK), Laurene Landon (HUNDRA), Leo Rossi (HALLOWEEN II), Robert Z’Dar (TANGO & CASH), Charles Napier (THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS), and Bruce Campbell (THE EVIL DEAD) star in this chilling, action-packed sequel written by Larry Cohen (IT’S ALIVE) and directed by William Lustig (MANIAC). Now Blue Underground’s stunning restoration of MANIAC COP 2, scanned in 4K from the original camera negative and supervised by Director of Photography James Lemmo (VIGILANTE), is presented with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix for this definitive presentation!

‘MANIAC COP 2’ Bonus Features:

Disc 1 (4K UHD Blu-ray) Feature Film + Extras:

Audio Commentary with Director William Lustig and Filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn

Theatrical Trailers

Isolated Music Track

Disc 2 (Blu-ray) Feature Film + Extras:

Audio Commentary with Director William Lustig and Filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn

Back On The Beat – The Making Of MANIAC COP 2

Cinefamily Q&A with Director William Lustig

Deleted Scene

Theatrical Trailers

Poster & Still Gallery

Isolated Music Track

MANIAC COP 3: Badge Of Silence

The Wrong Arm Of The Law Is Back! — When Officer Kate Sullivan storms a hostage situation, the whole incident is captured on tape by an unscrupulous media crew who edit the footage to show Kate killing a helpless victim. Now in a coma, Kate’s only hope is Detective Sean McKinney, who desperately tries to clear her name. But unbeknownst to him, “Maniac Cop” Matt Cordell takes it upon himself to exact revenge upon those responsible for smearing her name.

Returning stars Robert Davi (LICENSE TO KILL) and Robert Z’Dar (BEASTMASTER 2) are joined by Paul Gleason (DIE HARD), Jackie Earle Haley (WATCHMEN), Julius Harris (SUPER FLY), Doug Savant (MELROSE PLACE), and Robert Forster (JACKIE BROWN) in this thrilling third entry from MANIAC COP creator Larry Cohen (GOD TOLD ME TO). Now Blue Underground’s killer restoration of MANIAC COP 3: BADGE OF SILENCE, scanned in 4K from the original uncensored negative, is presented with Dolby Vision HDR and a new Dolby Atmos audio mix for this definitive presentation!

‘MANIAC COP 3: Badge Of Silence’ Bonus Features:

Disc 1 (4K UHD Blu-ray) Feature Film + Extras:

NEW! Audio Commentary with Director Alan Smithee

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 2 (Blu-ray) Feature Film + Extras:

NEW! Audio Commentary with Director Alan Smithee

Wrong Arm Of The Law – The Making Of MANIAC COP 3

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Poster & Still Gallery

Original Synopsis

