NECA Unveils Totally Bodacious UNIVERSAL MONSTER x TMNT Crossover!

NECA (National Entertainment Collectibles Association) has announced a bodacious new crossover line of 7-inch scale action figures: Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Working closely with Universal Brand Development and Viacom, the figures will pay tribute to the world’s most famous turtles and iconic monsters.

Leading the charge is RAPHAEL as FRANKENSTEIN’S MONSTER. Inspired by the silver-screen classic Frankenstein, celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2021, Raphael as Frankenstein’s Monster reimagines the temperamental Turtle as the misunderstood monster. Includes metal chain, interchangeable hands, and two lightning bolt sai. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap featuring a custom illustration. This figure is currently slated to ship in January of 2022. Be sure to visit NECA’s official site for a full gallery of photos — PRESS HERE TO SPRING INTO ACTION!

Subsequent figures set for 2022 will include a full line of TMNT characters inspired by classic icons of horror from Universal Pictures.

Most importantly, check out an awesome new teaser trailer for the collaboration below, which was created by the insanely talented DM Galloway of DGDX Animation.

