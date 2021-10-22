HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Join Forces With IMANBEK For “Runaway” Single

Platinum-selling, genre-bending LA trailblazers Hollywood Undead team up with Kazakh-born, GRAMMY-winning electronic producer Imanbek for a brand-new single, “Runaway.” Check out the track via the visualizer below.

An unexpected collaboration, “Runaway” is the product of pandemic-time creativity and mutual respect of each other’s craft with a hooky melody and message that transcends any border. The single is released via BMG and Sony Music, in collaboration with Effective Records in Russia and Eastern Europe, aiming to connect the globe with an uplifting message that “during the darkest days, I’ll never Runaway.”

At just 20 years old, Imanbek has had a breakthrough year – he won the 2021 “Best Remixed Recording” GRAMMY Award for his remix of SAINt JHN’s “Roses.” Having remixed and collaborated with a wide variety of artists from Dua Lipa to Marshmello, he now joins rap/rock icons Hollywood Undead – a group he’s been a longtime fan of.

“Working with Imanbek was a huge honor for the band,” Hollywood Undead’s J3T says about the collaboration. “He’s a visionary in every respect with the talent to match.”

Imanbek also shares his excitement, saying, “It’s been a great pleasure to work on this project with Hollywood Undead! The pandemic taught us to work and collaborate despite distances and inconvenience and I think each take only gets better. Here’s our brand-new track as a result – we’d put our soul in it and I hope you guys will like it!”

ABOUT HOLLYWOD UNDEAD:

Formed in 2005, Hollywood Undead inched towards mainstream dominance under the radar with unprecedented success for a modern band. Preceding the current playlist-hopping genre-less boom, they defied stylistic boundaries from day one. Integrating rap, rock, and electronic, the seminal 2008 debut Swan Songs went platinum. 2011’s gold-selling American Tragedy bowed at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 with Notes from the Underground soaring to #2 in 2013. Day of the Dead [2015] and Five [2017] brought the group’s total streams past 1 billion and New Empire Vol 1. seeing their combined streams across Spotify and YouTube hit a staggering 2 billion. Along the way, they sold out tours on four continents and garnered acclaim courtesy of Rolling Stone, Billboard, Consequence of Sound, Alternative Press, Revolver, and more.

ABOUT IMANBEK:

Despite his young age of 20, Imanbek has already changed the history of EDM with his multi-platinum remix of SAINt JHN’s “Roses.” At first, he has become the first Eastern European musician to enter the top 5 of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at #4. Now, Imanbek holds the 2021 GRAMMY Award for “Best Remixed Recording” and enjoys billions of streams worldwide.

