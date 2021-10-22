SLAYERS: First Glimpse of Thomas Jane In Director K. Asher Levin’s New Horror-Comedy!

Sink your teeth into delightful menacing new photo of the legendary Thomas Jane and Kara Hayward in director K. Asher Levin‘s comedy-horror flick, SLAYERS! Get the scoop on the highly anticipated film below, along with the official synopsis!

Leading Los Angeles based sales company Highland Film Group has come on board to handle worldwide rights to the film featuring an epic cast that includes Thomas Jane (New Line Cinema’s Boogie Nights, Twentieth Century Fox’s Academy Award-nominated The Thin Red Line), Academy Award-nominated Abigail Breslin (Fox Searchlight Pictures’ Little Ms. Sunshine, August: Osage County with Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts, Columbia Pictures’ Zombielandfranchise), Malin Akerman (Warner Bros.’ Watchmen and Rock of Ages), Kara Hayward (Academy Award-nominated Moonrise Kingdom, Academy Award-winning Manchester By The Sea) and Lydia Hearst (Saban Films’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Between Worlds starring Nicolas Cage and Franka Potente). Slayers is directed by K. Asher Levin and written by Levin and Zack Imbrogno.

Slayers is produced by first-time producer Breslin alongside Daniel Cummings, Levin and Robert Dean.The film is executive produced by BondIt Media Capital & Buffalo 8 Productions’ Grady Craig, Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor; Malin Akerman; Thomas Jane and Courtney Lauren Penn via Renegade Films; Jarnell Stokes; Josh Monkarsh and Walk Like A Duck. Highland Film Group will introduce the completed film to buyers at the upcoming AFM, with the company’s domestic distribution arm, The Avenue, acquiring domestic rights and targeting a 2022 release.

“I’m beyond thrilled to work with the visionary team at Highland and The Avenue, supporting my unique vision for this insane spin on classic horror!” said writer/director K. Asher Levin

“I think Slayers is going to be a vampire movie with a big bite and I’m proud to be a part of it,” noted Thomas Jane.

“We are excited to introduce a film with an original twist on a classic monster tale with such a talented cast to international buyers. The vampire genre is always compelling and it’s thrilling to see them hold their own in the age of social media, having them go fang to fang with superstar influencers,” said JJ Caruth, President of Domestic Marketing and Distribution for The Avenue. “Slayers is made in the tradition of beloved horror-comedies such as From Dusk Till Dawn and Shaun of the Dead. The Mist’sThomas Jane and Zombieland’s Abigail Breslin are the perfect pair to bring this film to the screen,” added Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier.

Official Synopsis: Elliot Jones (Thomas Jane) has made it his life’s mission to search for the vampire who murdered his teenage daughter. Jones gets his shot at revenge when The Stream Team, a group of trend-setting social media superstars including party-girl Jules (Abigail Breslin) and Gen-Z pro-gamer Flynn (Kara Hayward), is offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet with reclusive billionaire Beverly Rektor (Malin Akerman) at her multimillion-dollar vacation compound. However, the group quickly learns it’s not an evening of fun and games, but instead a night of survival when they discover their host is a descendant of a long line of vicious blood-suckers and they are trapped in her house of horrors! Can Jones help them survive or will they become just another short-lived trending story?

