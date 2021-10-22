Swedish House Mafia Announce First Tour In 10 Years; Release “Moth to a Flame” Single and Video

Global supergroup Swedish House Mafia have teamed with iconic superstar The Weeknd for a new single and video “Moth to a Flame,” available now via Republic Records (listen/watch here). The new song, initially teased during the trio’s landmark performance at the MTV VMAs pre-show, marks the band’s first new music since announcing their reunion this past July with a pair of new singles “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)” that arrived alongside a cover story for Billboard Magazine and a special performance of both songs on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The trio of songs continue to build anticipation toward the band’s forthcoming full length Paradise Again, slated for release early next year with a Special Tour Edition CD pre-order available now that unlocks exclusive pre-sale tour tickets.

In conjunction with the new single, Swedish House Mafia have announced an international tour for 2022 produced by Live Nation, their first proper run since 2012. Long revered by fans for their bombastic live performances, the band’s previous outing, “One Last Tour,” sold over 1,000,000 tickets. The 2022 jaunt will follow the trio’s just announced performance at Coachella 2022 and includes arenas across the United States and Europe – full dates below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, October 29th at swedishhousemafia.com, with the Special Tour Edition CD pre-order pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, October 27.

The band have also just been nominated for awards in both the Best Electronic and Best Nordic Act categories for this year’s MTV EMAs, being held in Budapest on Sunday, November 14th. They celebrated the momentous week with a special takeover episode of The Weeknd’s Apple Music show Memento Mori show last night, listen here.

SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri Jul 29 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Sun Jul 31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Aug 3 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Fri Aug 5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sun Aug 7 – Montreal, QC – îleSoniq Festival

Tue Aug 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Aug 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 19 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sun Aug 21 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Aug 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Sep 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Sep 4 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Tue Sep 13 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Thu Sep 29 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

Sun Oct 2 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sat Oct 8 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham

Mon Oct 10 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Fri Oct 14 – Madrid, Spain – IFEMA Madrid Live

Sat Oct 15 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Tue Oct 18 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Wed Oct 19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri Oct 21 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

Sat Oct 22 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue Oct 25 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Thu Oct 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sat Oct 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Mon Oct 31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Thu Nov 3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sat Nov 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Sun Nov 6 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Tue Nov 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

Wed Nov 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Fri Nov 11 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Sun Nov 13 – Tampere, Finland – Uros Arena

