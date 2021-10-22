Swedish House Mafia Announce First Tour In 10 Years; Release “Moth to a Flame” Single and Video

Global supergroup Swedish House Mafia have teamed with iconic superstar The Weeknd for a new single and video “Moth to a Flame,” available now via Republic Records (listen/watch here). The new song, initially teased during the trio’s landmark performance at the MTV VMAs pre-show, marks the band’s first new music since announcing their reunion this past July with a pair of new singles “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)” that arrived alongside a cover story for Billboard Magazine and a special performance of both songs on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
The trio of songs continue to build anticipation toward the band’s forthcoming full length Paradise Again, slated for release early next year with a Special Tour Edition CD pre-order available now that unlocks exclusive pre-sale tour tickets.
In conjunction with the new single, Swedish House Mafia have announced an international tour for 2022 produced by Live Nation, their first proper run since 2012. Long revered by fans for their bombastic live performances, the band’s previous outing, “One Last Tour,” sold over 1,000,000 tickets. The 2022 jaunt will follow the trio’s just announced performance at Coachella 2022 and includes arenas across the United States and Europe – full dates below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, October 29th at swedishhousemafia.com, with the Special Tour Edition CD pre-order pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, October 27.
The band have also just been nominated for awards in both the Best Electronic and Best Nordic Act categories for this year’s MTV EMAs, being held in Budapest on Sunday, November 14th. They celebrated the momentous week with a special takeover episode of The Weeknd’s Apple Music show Memento Mori show last night, listen here.
SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA 2022 TOUR DATES
Fri Jul 29 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Sun Jul 31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Wed Aug 3 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Fri Aug 5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sun Aug 7 – Montreal, QC – îleSoniq Festival
Tue Aug 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Aug 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Aug 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 19 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sun Aug 21 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Aug 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Tue Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Sep 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun Sep 4 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Tue Sep 13 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Wed Sep 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Sep 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Thu Sep 29 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Fri Sep 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena
Sun Oct 2 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Oct 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Sat Oct 8 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham
Mon Oct 10 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Fri Oct 14 – Madrid, Spain – IFEMA Madrid Live
Sat Oct 15 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
Tue Oct 18 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Wed Oct 19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Fri Oct 21 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
Sat Oct 22 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Tue Oct 25 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Thu Oct 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Sat Oct 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Mon Oct 31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Thu Nov 3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sat Nov 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
Sun Nov 6 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Tue Nov 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
Wed Nov 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Fri Nov 11 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
Sun Nov 13 – Tampere, Finland – Uros Arena
