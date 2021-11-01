BOONDOCK SAINTS 3: Norman Reedus, Sean Patrick Flanery and Troy Duffy Set To Reunite For Long-Awaited New Film!

Huge news today for fans of the ‘Boondocks Saints’ franchise. Deadline has broken the news that Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery are set to reunite with writer/director Troy Duffy for his long-awaited Boondock Saints 3 film. Centering around brothers Connor and Murphy MacManus, Duffy’s original film captivated a generation and ultimately led to a sequel in 2009 titled ‘The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day.’

For the third film, Duffy is returning to write and direct, with Reedus and Flanery helping with the script. The iconic on-screen duo with also serve as executive producers.

“Norman and Sean have been a driving force to keep this franchise on track and break some new ground story-wise. The fans have been waiting. They literally ask about it daily, and I am really excited to be working with Impossible Dream to make Boondock III a reality.” — Troy Duffy

Get the full scoop on the latest chapter in the ‘Boondock Saints’ saga over at Deadline.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.