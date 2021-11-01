Darius Rucker Announces Intimate Theater Shows For Early 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award winner Darius Rucker has been teasing new music, posting photos back in the studio recording his first solo album since 2017’s When Was The Last Time. With new music on the horizon, fans knew the touring news wasn’t far behind. This morning he announces Darius Rucker Live set for early 2022, visiting iconic venues across the country for intimate theater performances, offering fans a new way to see the man whose voice The New Yorker celebrates as “extraordinary: rich, round, and full of nuance” and who Rolling Stone praises as one of Country music’s “most reliable acts” with “his gift for choosing just the right set list.”

“It’s been a dream of mine for a while to bring our show to these beautiful theaters,” notes Rucker. “Some of my favorite venue memories over the years are at places like the Apollo in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, as it’s just a different experience when you’re that close. With Hootie, we went straight from playing dive bars to arenas, so there are still a lot of theatres I’ve never had the opportunity to play. I’ll just say that this tour will have a lot of firsts, even for me.”

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 17 in Philadelphia, Darius Rucker Live produced by Live Nation visits classic theaters in 12 cities including Boston, New York, Chicago and more with support from Caylee Hammack on all dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Darius Rucker Live tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning the Tuesday prior to each public on sale date at 12 p.m. local time until the Thursday prior to each public on sale date at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Rucker will celebrate the news of the new tour with a performance of his current single, “My Masterpiece,” during an appearance this Friday, Nov. 5 on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Written by Rucker together with Josh Osborne, J.T. Harding and Ross Copperman, the same foursome behind his recent No. 1 hit “Beers And Sunshine,” the song offers a swaying melody and lyrics that prize true love over all else:

I never had a silver spoon

I didn’t grow up in a castle

I never walked on the moon

I’ll never paint a Sistine Chapel

I can’t play piano like Ray Charles

But baby when my life is through

I hope they say my masterpiece is loving you

“One of the most common questions I got asked last year was if I had picked up a new hobby during quarantine,” Rucker shares. “I always answered that I was trying to learn piano, and someone asked if I was any good yet. J.T. Harding heard my response in that interview – ‘I can’t play piano like Ray Charles’ – and knew we had to write a song around that line.”

“My Masterpiece” will be featured on Rucker’s forthcoming album planned for release next year. In the meantime, fans can gear up for this season’s NFL games with the NFL x Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics, an apparel line launching later this month which was inspired by Darius’ love for both music and football. The assortment from Rucker, the NFL and Fanatics, the world’s leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, will feature a fashion-forward selection of tees, fleeces, outerwear and more for all 32 NFL teams and will be available at NFLshop.com and Fanatics.com.

For more information, visit www.DariusRucker.com and follow @DariusRucker on social media.

Darius Rucker Live Tour Dates

February 17 Philadelphia, Pa. | The Met

February 18 Pittsburgh, Pa. | The Benedum Center

February 19* Columbus, Ohio | Palace Theatre

February 24 Boston, Mass. | Boch Center Wang Theatre

February 25 New York, N.Y. | Beacon Theatre

March 3 Milwaukee, Wis. | Riverside Theater

March 4 Minneapolis, Minn. | The Orpheum Theatre

March 17 St. Louis, Mo. | The Fabulous Fox Theatre

March 18 Indianapolis, Ind. | Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

March 24 Chicago, Ill. | Chicago Theatre

March 25 Detroit, Mich. | Fox Theatre

April 1 New Orleans, La. | Saenger Theatre

* tickets on sale Dec. 17; Citi presale Dec. 14 at 12 p.m. ET through Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. ET

About Darius Rucker

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25M albums worldwide including their Diamond-certified debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 9x Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time. He recently co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards and topped the charts at Country radio once again with “Beers And Sunshine” in February. Follow up single “My Masterpiece” is available everywhere now as Rucker puts the finishing touches on a forthcoming album.

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker supports the MUSC Children’s Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina and has also raised millions of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. Rucker has also advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.

