‘The Many Saints of Newark’ To Receive 4K UHD Release On December 21st; Special Features Announced!

Discover who made Tony Soprano when “The Many Saints of Newark” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on November 19. The film is directed by Alan Taylor (TV’s “Game of Thrones,” TV’s “Madmen”) from a screenplay by series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner, based on characters created by Chase, and stars Alessandro Nivola (“Disobedience,” “American Hustle”), Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Broadway’s “Hamilton,” “Murder on the Orient Express”), Jon Bernthal (“Baby Driver,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), Corey Stoll (“First Man,” “Ant-Man”), Michael Gandolfini (TV’s “The Deuce”), Billy Magnussen (“Game Night,” “The Big Short”), Michela De Rossi (“Boys Cry,” TV’s “The Rats”) and John Magaro (“The Finest Hours,” “Not Fade Away”). The film will also be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on December 21.

The film was produced by Chase, Konner and Nicole Lambert, with Michael Disco, Marcus Viscidi, Toby Emmerich and Richard Brener executive producing. The film also stars Emmy winner Ray Liotta (TV’s “Shades of Blue,” “Goodfellas”) and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga (“Up in the Air,” “The Conjuring” films).

On November 19, “The Many Saints of Newark ” will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $24.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $19.99 SRP on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies.

On December 21, "The Many Saints of Newark" will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. "The Many Saints of Newark" will also continue to be available to own in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers.

“The Many Saints of Newark” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: Young Anthony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini) is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS

“The Many Saints of Newark” 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

Making Of Newark

Sopranos Family Honor

Deleted Scenes

“The Many Saints of Newark” DVD contains the following special feature:

Deleted Scenes

