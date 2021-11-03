HALESTORM Announces December Date For “Happy Hale-i-Days” Livestream!

Grammy-winning hard rock band HALESTORM, have announced a one-night-only streamed concert on December 23rd. Tickets for the “Happy Hale-i-days” concert stream, recorded in September at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, IN, are available starting this Friday at Mandolin.com.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. EDT and end on Thursday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. When prompted, type in the presale code “BLABBER” to get 15% off.

Halestorm has also announced a second set of virtual meet and greets from their upcoming tour dates for fans who’d like a one-on-one experience with the band before they hit the stage, also available via Mandolin. Prior to the streamed concert on December 23rd, fans will also have the option to purchase tickets for a VIP Party an hour before showtime. For all details, visit Mandolin.com.

Halestorm claimed their sixth #1 at rock radio with “Back From The Dead.” The band has unveiled an acoustic, re-imagined version of the song, which can be streamed below:

“Back From The Dead” remains the first and only glimpse yet of Halestorm’s new album due in 2022. Rolling Stone called it “a biting, cathartic howler about overcoming obstacles — even death,” and Consequence praised frontwoman Lzzy Hale’s “powerhouse pipes” and lead guitarist Joe Hottinger’s “blistering solo.” Revolver declared it a “raucous, hard-rock rager about staying strong in the face of crushing adversity.”

Halestorm begins their final leg of 2021 touring tomorrow night with a show in Garden City, Idaho, and on Friday the band joins with Evanescence to kick off the two bands’ arena co-headline tour in Portland, OR, running through December 18 in Worcester, MA. Tour dates are included below.

HALESTORM: 2021 FALL TOUR DATES

NOVEMBER

4 Garden City, ID — Revolution Concert House & Event Center

5 Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum^

7 Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena^

9 San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose^

10 Inglewood, CA — YouTube Theatre^

12 Las Vegas, NV — The Chelsea, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas^

13 San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena^

15 Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Federal Theatre^

17 Salt Lake City, UT — Union Event Center (The Union)

18 Denver, CO — Bellco Theatre^

20 Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena^

21 Houston, TX — The Terminal^

30 Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena^

DECEMBER

2 Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena^

3 Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena^

5 St. Louis, MO — Chaifetz Arena^

7 Minneapolis, MN — The Armory^

8 Joliet, IL — Rialto Square Theatre

11 Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena^

12 Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center^

14 Pittsburgh, PA — Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh^

15 Newark, NJ — Prudential Center^

17 Camden, NJ — BB&T Pavilion^

18 Worcester, MA — DCU Center^

Nov. 4 with Rival Sons and Dorothy supporting

^denotes co-headline with Evanescence

Nov. 17 with Plush supporting

Dec. 2-18 with Lilith Czar supporting

