Scream Factory To Release Michael Dougherty’s ‘Krampus: The Naughty Cut’ Into The Wild This December!

To hell with Halloween; It’s Krampus Season! This December, get ready for ho-ho-horror with Scream Factory’s release of Legendary Entertainment and Universal Pictures’ Krampus: The Naughty Cut on December 7th, 2021. Supervised by director Michael Dougherty, this two-disc set includes both 4k UHD and Blu-ray editions and marks the first time “The Naughty Cut” of the film has been available. This frighteningly festive film comes loaded with bonus features, including a new interview with director/co-writer Michael Dougherty; new interviews with actors David Koechner, Allison Tolman, and Emjay Anthony; a new interview with WETA’s Richard Taylor; a new interview with producer Todd Casey; and much, much more! Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutFactory.com
Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), Toni Collette (Hereditary), Allison Tolman (Fargo) and David Koechner (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy), this holiday fan favorite is a wonderfully dark and subversive holiday film.
When his dysfunctional family clashes over the holidays, young Max is disillusioned and turns his back on Christmas. Little does he know that this lack of festive spirit has unleashed the wrath of Krampus—a demonic force of ancient evil intent on punishing non-believers. All hell breaks loose as beloved holiday icons take on a monstrous life of their own, laying siege to the fractured family’s home and forcing them to fight for each other if they hope to survive.
Krampus: The Naughty Cut Bonus Features
Disc 1 (UHD):
- NEW The Naughty Cut with additional scenes and adult language that were previously cut for the PG-13 theatrical version
- NEW Dolby Atmos track
- Audio Commentary with director/co-writer Michael Dougherty and co-writers Todd Casey and Zach Shields
Disc 2 (Blu-Ray):
- NEW The Naughty Cut with additional scenes and adult language cut to get a PG-13 rating
- NEW Dolby Atmos track
- NEW A Dash of Mischief – an interview with director/co-writer Michael Dougherty
- NEW Storm of the Centuries – an interview with producer Todd Casey
- NEW The Great Protector – an interview with actor David Koechner
- NEW Something Bad Happened on Christmas – an interview with actress Allison Tolman
- NEW Max’s Journey – an interview with actor Emjay Anthony
- NEW Lord of the Things – an interview with WETA’s Richard Taylor
- NEW Mapping Mythology – an interview with storyboard artist Simeon Wilkins
- NEW I, Krampus – an interview with performer Luke Hawker
- NEW A Winter Chorus – an interview with composer Douglas Pipes
- Audio Commentary with director/co-writer Michael Dougherty and co-writers Todd Casey and Zach Shields
- Krampus Comes Alive! – a five-part featurette on the making of the film
- Behind-the-Scenes at Weta Workshop: Krampus
- Deleted/Extended Scenes, not seen in the theatrical cut
- Gag Reel
- Alternate Ending
- Theatrical Trailers
- Photo Galleries – creature art, storyboards and more
