Netflix Unveils Trailer For David Fincher’s ‘VOIR’ Cinema Essay Series

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for their upcoming documentary series, VOIR. From executive producers David Fincher and David Prior, VOIR is a series of visual essays celebrating Cinema and the personal connection we each have to the stories we see on the big screen. From intimate personal histories to insights on character and craft, each episode reminds us why Cinema holds a special place in our lives. The stories featured in the series are told by Walter Chaw, Drew McWeeny, Taylor Ramos, Sasha Stone & Tony Zhou.

The six-episode series is set to debut December 6, 2021. 

Check out the trailer and poster art for the series below.

