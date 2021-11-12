Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney’s NHC Project Unleashes Two New Tracks!

Los Angeles, CA’s NHC — comprised of beloved musicians Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney — have just unleashed two amazing songs! The tracks, entitled “Devil That You Know” and “Lazy Eyes,” are each of these players at their absolute best, featuring Hawkins on lead vocals/drums, Navarro on guitar, and Chaney on bass. The songs come on the heels of the band’s first headlining show at the Troubadour on November 23 selling out almost instantly.

NHC is the result of pure, unharnessed creativity and the world’s biggest Mutual Appreciation Society; the guys – who all knew each other socially as staples of the Los Angeles rock world – came together over the last year and just played, giving themselves no rules or limits. For Hawkins, who had played alongside Chaney in the mid-90’s in Alanis Morissette’s band, it was a chance to play with the one and only Dave Navarro, whom Hawkins calls “the best lead guitarist in alternative rock.” For Navarro, it was an awakening of everything he loved about playing – feeling his own playing had plateaued, NHC’s song creation brought him back to his instrument in new and inspiring ways.

Indeed, “new and inspiring” are the best adjectives to describe these three legends when they are together in the same room. Often finishing each other’s sentences, the trio have found unfettered joy working on music together, and could not be more excited to get two more songs from this project out into the world.

“Devil That You Know” and “Lazy Eyes” follow the release of “Feed The Cruel” and “Better Move On,” both of which were released this past September.

