STARZ Greenlights Long-Awaited “Party Down” Revival; Multiple Original Cast Members Set To Return!

STARZ today announced the greenlight of a “Party Down” Revival. The cult comedy hit will return with six new episodes and will be executive produced by “Party Down” alumni Rob Thomas (“Veronica Mars,” “iZombie”) along with John Enbom (“iZombie,” “Benched,”), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge (“Veronica Mars,” iZombie”), and Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation,” “Big Little Lies”). Enbom will also serve as showrunner.

In addition to serving as an executive producer, Scott will also return to reprise his role along with original cast members Ken Marino (“Veronica Mars,” Role Models), Jane Lynch (“Glee,” “Criminal Minds”), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, “Silicon Valley”), Ryan Hansen (“Bless this Mess,” “Veronica Mars”), and Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace,” “The Great North”) who will all return in the long-awaited new season.

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ. “The fan demand for a ‘Party Down’ revival is clear and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”

“Party Down” follows a Los Angeles catering team – a sextet of Hollywood wannabes stuck working for tips while hoping for their “big break.” Each episode of this half-hour comedy finds the hapless catering team working a new event – and inevitably getting tangled up with the colorful guests and their absurd lives.

The first two seasons of “Party Down” debuted on STARZ in 2009 and 2010, respectively. Both seasons remain available on STARZ and for download or streaming via the STARZ app. The “Party Down” revival is expected to go into production in 2022.

Executive Vice President of Original Programming Karen Bailey is the executive overseeing “Party Down” on behalf of STARZ. The limited series is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television.

