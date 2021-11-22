Hoobastank Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Self-Titled Debut Album

After 20 years, Hoobastank celebrated the release of their self-titled album, performing to a sold-out crowd in Los Angeles. Fans at the Whisky a Go Go packed the room to listen to Hoobastank, played in full, from start to finish. The self-titled album launched the band’s career, with huge singles like “Crawling In The Dark”, “Running Away” and “Remember Me” – all of which have since been certified RIAA platinum.

Looking back on the show, frontman Doug Robb shares “Saturday night’s 20th Anniversary Show at the Whiskey brought back a tidal wave of memories from all the shows we had played there long ago. To be up there celebrating something we released 20 years ago and to see so many familiar faces that have traveled with us on our journey was surreal and humbling. I walked off the stage sweaty, happy and feeling so lucky. What a ride it’s been. I wonder what’s next.”

As part of the band’s anniversary, Hoobastank will be releasing new content to celebrate this major milestone, including a planned web series of never before seen footage from life on the road, in the studio, and more from behind the scenes. On December 10th, Hoobastank will also release a special digital 20th anniversary version of the debut album.

Almost two decades later, the band continues to be a success. Clocking in at over 6M monthly listeners on Spotify and nearing 2M subscribers, “Crawling In The Dark” has surpassed the 100M streaming mark across DSPs. The band’s catalog has also surpassed 3 Billion streams/views across the DSP platforms. This summer, Hoobastank hit the road with Everclear, Wheatus and Living Colour and have plans to be back out on tour in 2022 – more to be announced!

Connect with Hoobastank:

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.