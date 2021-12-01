EDDIE VEDDER Announces Dates For The Earthlings Tour 2022

Eddie Vedder and bandmates the Earthlings will hit the road in a series of U.S. concert dates in February 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the shows kick off on February 3 in New York and wrap up on February 22 in Vedder’s hometown of Seattle. Special guest Glen Hansard will open the shows.

A presale for Ten Club members active as of November 30 will be held through Ticketmaster’s Eddie Vedder Request page. The Ten Club presale registration is open now through Sunday December 5 at 5pm PT. To learn more, please go HERE.

All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open now through Sunday December 5 at 5pm PT. To register, please visit: HERE?. There will be no general public sale.

The Earthlings are drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt. The newly formed group gave their live debut at Vedder’s own Ohana Festival this September.

Vedder’s highly anticipated new album Earthling will be available on February 11, 2022 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. Earthling, which was produced by Grammy Award® winning producer Andrew Watt, is the first album since Vedder’s 2011 Ukulele Songs.

Pre-Order Earthling HERE (cd, vinyl & cassette), listen to the new single “The Haves” HERE and watch the official lyric video HERE.

Full details at pearljam.com.

Eddie Vedder the Earthlings Tour 2022:

February 3 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

February 4 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

February 6 Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

February 9 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

February 15 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

February 17 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

February 21 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

February 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

About Eddie Vedder

Eddie Vedder has served as Pearl Jam’s frontman, in addition to a guitarist and primary lyricist, since 1990. Inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of Pearl Jam, Vedder’s trademark vocal style inspired a generation. His energetic and unvarnished stage presence coupled with his honest conversations with the audience led Pearl Jam as pioneers in live performances and social justice.

Vedder’s signature ethos carries into his solo work. His first project came out in 2007 with the soundtrack album for the film Into the Wild and earned him a Golden Globe for the song “Guaranteed.” In 2012, Vedder’s sophomore solo album, Ukulele Songs, received a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album. Most recently, he collaborated with Glen Hansard for the Flag Day Original Motion Picture soundtrack and has released tracks off his forthcoming solo album Earthling.

Eddie Vedder was born in Evanston, Ill., on December 23, 1964 where he became a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan before moving with his family to San Diego County in the mid-1970s. It was in southern California that Vedder began to play guitar and learned to surf.

In 1990, Vedder received a tape of a band from Seattle that needed a singer. Vedder wrote lyrics for three of the songs, mailed it back to Seattle, and the songs ultimately became the Pearl Jam songs “Alive”, “Footsteps” and “Once”. Vedder moved north and was recruited by Ament, Gossard and McCready to join their new band, known then as Mookie Blaylock before becoming Pearl Jam.

Vedder’s lyrics address many of the key issues of our times including gun violence, racism, and climate change. In addition to the activism inherent to the music, Vedder is an outspoken advocate for several progressive, social, and political causes, most notably abortion access and the environment. A longtime supporter of Surfrider Foundation, Vedder has most recently been vocal in banning offshore drilling along the US coast.

“Though some may think there should be a separation between art, music and politics, it should be reinforced that art can be a form of nonviolent protest,” Vedder says.

In addition to his activism, Vedder and his wife Jill McCormick Vedder co-founded the EB Research Partnership, dedicated to finding a cure for epidermolysis bullosa, a family of rare genetic disorders that affects the skin. The Vedder family is active in supporting both the work of the organization and the children who are impacted by the disorder.

Vedder and his wife reside in Seattle with their two daughters.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.