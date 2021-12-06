Netflix Is A Joke Announces 2022 Comedy Festival: Artist Lineup and Venues Announced!

The festival will take place across over 25 venues including Dodger Stadium, Hollywood Bowl, The Greek Theatre, The Forum, Crypto.com Arena, formerly STAPLES Center, Hollywood Palladium, The Theatre at Ace Hotel, The Orpheum Theatre, The Wiltern, TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, YouTube Theater, The Comedy Store, The Dynasty Typewriter, The Fonda Theatre, The Laugh Factory, The Troubadour, The Improv and more.

“It’s absolutely thrilling for Netflix to be hosting a comedy festival of this magnitude in Los Angeles, ” said Robbie Praw, Director, Stand-up and Comedy Formats, Netflix. “We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can’t wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix. Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

Tickets for all festival events will go on sale to the general public Friday, December 10th at www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com. Pre-sales will be available beginning Tuesday, December 7th. Select shows will be recorded and available in their entirety at a later date on Netflix. Highlights will also be available on the Netflix Is A Joke SiriusXM channel and on its social platforms.

Highlights from the 11-day festival include:

DODGER STADIUM

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (recorded) Making LA history, Gabe will be the first stand-up comedian to ever perform at Dodger Stadium. He will record his newest Netflix special in front of tens of thousands at his home team’s baseball park.

THE GREEK THEATRE

STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration: (recorded) will be an all-star night of entertainment with Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere, Guy Branum, James Adomian, Joel Kim Booster, Judy Gold, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Marsha Warfield, Matteo Lane, Patti Harrison, River Butcher, Sam Jay, Sandra Bernhard, Scott Thompson, Solomon Georgio, Tig Notaro, Trixie Mattel, Wanda Sykes and more to be announced soon. Stand Out is produced by Page Hurwitz, Wanda Sykes (Push It Productions), Brian Graden and Dave Mace (Brian Graden Media).

Bert Kreischer

CRYPTO.COM ARENA, FORMERLY STAPLES CENTER

Kevin Hart

HOLLYWOOD BOWL

Dave Chappelle and Friends

THE FORUM

YOUTUBE THEATER

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler In Conversation- See the Emmy Award-winning pair in a freewheeling chat that only these two good friends and comedy veterans could have.

See the Emmy Award-winning pair in a freewheeling chat that only these two good friends and comedy veterans could have. Michael McIntyre

THE FONDA THEATRE

That’s My Time With David Letterman (recorded)

Legendary late night host David Letterman returns to his roots to showcase some of today’s finest stand up comedians to perform and then join him for a one-of-a-kind interview.

Pete Davidson and Best Friends(recorded)

Pete Davidson and his best friends are doing stand-up comedy for you and your friends.

HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM

THE HALL: Honoring The Greats of Stand-Up (recorded) Anchoring the closing night will be a night filled with today’s best in comedy paying homage to pioneers George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Robin Williams. The Hall and induction ceremony special were created by award-winning director/producer Marty Callner and producer Randall Gladstein. Callner will direct and executive produce through his Funny Business, Inc. shingle. Gladstein and award winning producer/manager, David Steinberg will also executive produce.The Hall will have a physical home in a newly designed wing of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York.

Comedy icons and Grace & Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin host an evening of top notch stand-up.

Netflix Is A Joke at The Palladium Hosted by Amy Schumer (recorded) Powerhouse comedian Amy Schumer will host an epic night with some of today’s most talented comedians.

THE ORPHEUM THEATRE

Seth Rogen’s Table Reads: For four nights live from the Orpheum, Rogen will curate and host unforgettable evenings featuring his friends and Netflix stars reading scripts from his favorite tv shows and films. All proceeds will go to HFC (Hilarity for Charity), whose mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, inspire the next generation of Alzheimer’s advocates, and be leaders in brain health research and education.

Iliza Shlesinger: Back In Action

Jonathan Van Ness: Imaginary Living Room Olympian

Patton Oswalt: Who’s Ready to Laugh?

Wanda Sykes Live

THE WILTERN

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Brian Regan

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny

Deon Cole

Margaret Cho

Theo Von: Return of the Rat

ACE HOTEL

Amy Schumer

Fortune Feimster

Vir Das

Justin Willman: Magic For Humans In Person

Mike Birbiglia Live!

Nick Kroll: Middle Aged Boy Tour

Taylor Tomlinson

TCL CHINESE 6 THEATRES

Mike Myers and David O. Russell In Conversation

THE COMEDY STORE

50th Anniversary of The Comedy Store: Netflix is a Joke in partnership with The Comedy Store, who first opened its doors in 1972, will be presenting a slate of programming throughout the festival, celebrating 50 years of the iconic Los Angeles comedy club. Full details to be announced soon.

THE BELASCO

Princess featuring Maya Rudolph & Gretchen Lieberum: SNL vet Maya Rudolph and LA singer-songwriter Gretchen Lieberum are PRINCESS, a Prince cover band. The two have been singing together since college but it was only recently that the duo turned their mutual adoration for Prince into a musical project. Born out of their collective, life-long obsession with Prince, each performance is a love letter to the Artist himself. Don’t Worry, They Won’t Hurt U… They Only Want U 2 Have Some Fun.

WILSHIRE EBELL THEATRE

Anthony Jeselnik & Enemies

Ben Schwartz & Friends

Michelle Wolf

THE PALACE THEATRE

Jimmy Carr

Marlon Wayans

Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour

Nicole Byer

TROUBADOUR

Craig Robinson & The Nasty Delicious

Hasan Hates Ronny-Ronny Hates Hasan

KEVOLUTION: An Evening with Kevin Smith: From almost dying of a massive heart attack to almost getting killed online over his “Masters of the Universe” cartoon, Kevin Smith is a survivor. In this followup to his last comedy special SILENT BUT DEADLY, the pop culture gadfly will pleasure you with his mouth, telling tales of his unexpected journey down the road to wellness

The latest information and complete schedule is available on www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.

“*Talent and schedule subject to change”.

