Rock Legend ALICE COOPER Announces Dates For Spring 2022 Tour

Alice Cooper‘s 2022 tour schedule continues to grow! After wrapping a successful and uninterrupted Fall 2021 tour, Cooper recently announced a run of January and February dates ahead of a headline appearance on the Monsters of Rock Cruise, which takes place February 9 through 14. Today, Cooper has confirmed a slate of new Spring 2022 dates, kicking off on March 18 in Connecticut and wrapping on April 23 in California. Support will come from Buckcherry on most dates, with Ace Frehely appearing on some shows. All dates are below. Get tickets here.

Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, usually spends up to six months a year on the road, bringing his iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie. Alice Cooper concerts remain a “not-to-be-missed” attraction!

Alice’s universally acclaimed 2021 album Detroit Stories is available via earMUSIC. The record is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock, and debuted on the Billboard Album sales chart at #1 upon release in February.

The Associated Press called Detroit Stories “a masterpiece of classic rock, soul and R&B in homage to the city that produced him,” while Entertainment Weekly proclaimed the release “a love letter from Cooper to his city, and one that encourages a deep dive into his own back catalog and that of his peers.” Variety deemed the album “a delicious tip of the hat to ’70s classics such as ‘Killer’ and ‘School’s Out’ without sounding like a throwback.” Rolling Stone enthused, “That spirit of rock & roll abandon still exists in Cooper’s music half a century later, and his inherent showmanship is why people still fill theaters to see his guillotine act. It’s also why his records are still fun to listen to: You never know where he’s headed.” Get it here.

ALICE COOPER ON TOUR:

1/27 — Windsor, ON —The Colosseum At Caesar’s

1/28 — Cincinnati, OH — ICON Music Center

1/29 —Toledo, OH — Stranahan Theater

1/31 —Wabash, IN — Honeywell Center

2/3 — Louisville, KY — Palace Theatre

2/4 — Cherokee, NC — Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

2/5 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre

2/7 — Clearwater, FL — Ruth Eckerd Hall

2/8 — Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live

2/9-2/14 — At Sea — Monsters of Rock Cruise

WITH SPECIAL GUEST BUCKCHERRY:

3/18 — Mashantucket, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino*

3/19 — Hanover, MD — The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel

3/20 — Pittsburgh, PA — Heinz Hall

3/22 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center

3/23 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

3/25 — Erie, PA — Warner Theatre

3/26 — Toronto, ON — Meridian Hall

3/27 — Peterborough, ON — Memorial Centre

3/29 — South Bend, IN — Morris Performing Arts Center

3/30 — Davenport, IA — Adler Theatre

3/31 — Appleton, WI — Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

4/2 — Prior Lake, MN — Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

4/3 — Sioux Falls, SD — Washington Pavilion

4/4 — Ralston, NE — Ralston Arena

4/6 — Bismarck, ND — Bismarck Event Center

4/7 — Grand Forks, ND — Alerus Center

4/9 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

4/10 — Moose Jaw, SK — Mosaic Place

4/12 — Edmonton, AB — Northern Jubilee Auditorium

4/14 — Calgary, AB — Winsport Arena

4/15 — Penticton, BC — South Okanagan Events Center

4/16 — Abbotsford, BC — Abbotsford Ent & Sports Centre

4/19 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

4/20 — Seattle, WA — McCaw Hall

*Buckcherry not appearing

WITH ACE FREHLEY:

4/22 — Reno, NV — Grand Sierra Resort

4/23 — Paso Robles, CA — Vina Robles Amphitheatre

